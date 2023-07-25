Home Set: What to Shop for Home at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, with major discounts on top designer wares. That includes plenty of home decor and home goods, which makes it the perfect time to stock up on your favorite pieces or to finally try out something you’ve had your eye on. From a viral nonstick pan and ultra-luxe vacuum to plush sheets and indulgent candles, these are the home items we’re loving and coveting from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
What better time to splurge on the Dyson than when it’s $100 off? The cult-favorite cordless vacuum is a great addition to your home cleaning repertoire, making the entire tidying process so much easier.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set
While the Nordstrom sale doesn’t offer the largest discount on the viral Our Place Always Pan, it’s still over $30 under the usual price, and includes the brand’s beloved nonstick pan with a lid, steamer basket and spatula. It’s perfect for smaller spaces and more petite kitchens.
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Upgrade your bed situation with these plush linen sheets.
Nest Votive Candle Trio
Candles change the entire atmosphere at home, and now’s the time to stock up on votives, like this three-piece mini set from Nest.
Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven
If you’ve been eyeing Le Creuset’s classic cookware for a while but haven’t been able to commit to the high price tag, now’s your chance to scoop up one of the timeless pieces at a discount—this versatile dutch oven is currently for sale at over $100 less than usual.
Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle
This multi-use kettle is not only incredibly useful for all your tea and coffee needs, but also has a chic, minimalist aesthetic, so you won’t mind if it’s always sitting out.
Casper Set of 2 Hybrid Pillows
There’s nothing better than the gift of a good night’s sleep, so spoil yourself with these triple-layer hybrid foam and fiber Casper pillows.