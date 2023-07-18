Jet Set: The Best Travel Picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. It’s time for one of the biggest shopping events of the year—the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The annual shopping events offers major discounts on top designer wares, and that includes plenty of travel accessories. It’s the ideal time to stock up on your go-to jet-set items, or to try out a new vacation-worthy essential you’ve been eyeing. From a chic Tumi suitcase and classic tote bag to indulgent TSA-approved skincare and an upgraded
Dagne Dover Micah Water Resistant Crossbody Bag
This spacious yet compact waterproof crossbody from traveler-approved brand Dagne Dover is a convenient and chic addition to your jet-set wardrobe.
Monos 27-Inch Medium Check-In Spinner Luggage
If you’ve been contemplating a new, bigger piece of luggage, consider this durable, medium-sized check-in suitcase from Monos. The durable polycarbonate shell means you won’t have to worry if it’s being tossed around in the airport, and it has tons of room for those trips when a carry-on just won’t cut it.
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle
No matter where you’re off to, a water bottle is a travel essential, so why not upgrade to this pretty purple option? It’s insulated, too, to keep your beverages the perfect temperature.
La Mer Radiance Regimen Skin Care Set
Beauty enthusiasts, this one’s for you. La Mer is rarely discounted, but they happen to be offering this four-piece set as part of the major Nordstrom sale, with travel-sized versions of a few of their most-beloved products. It comes with TSA-ready versions of the brand’s cleansing foam, treatment lotion, renewal oil and moisturizing soft cream, plus an adorable cosmetics bag that’s perfect for on-the-go adventures.
Tumi V4 Collection 22-Inch Carry-On Expandable Spinner Packing Case
Tumi is up there with the top travel brands, and their high-quality carry-on is now available at a discount as part of the Nordstrom sale. This sturdy rolling carry-on suitcase has an expandable zipper, too, for when you need a bit more room, and it’s oh-so lightweight.
Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag
Longchamp’s iconic Le Pliage nylon travel bag is such a practical and versatile on-the-go tote, whether you want to use it as a personal bag in the airport or as a weekender to hold all your belongings for a short trip.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Eye Mask, Socks & Scrunchie Travel Set
This set includes fuzzy socks, a scrunchy and a face mask, for the ultimate in travel comfort.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Discovery Set
This set comes with eight travel-sized perfumes, so you can bring the best fragrance for your trip without lugging a massive perfume bottle.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
These faux leather leggings are sure to be a staple in your travel repertoire.