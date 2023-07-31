Top Chefs and Panoramic Views from Philadelphia’s Chicest Hotel

Feel like escaping to Philly for the weekend? The Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is the ultimate place to stay if you’re looking for a luxurious visit to the historic city.

Once you arrive at the famed five-star hotel, you’ll be blown away by the epic skyline views that you can take in from a whopping 60 flights up in the Comcast Center building. You’re guaranteed to feel on top of the world during your stay at the Center City hotel—because, well, you actually will be. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the city’s most sumptuous hotel, perfect for your next long weekend away.

What’s the service like?

To ensure a truly seamless stay, your experience starts before you even arrive. Guests can download the Four Seasons app to check in early and completely customize the visit, from specialty orthopedic pillows to the firmness of the mattress. From the moment you step into the ornate, Instagrammable lobby, you’ll feel doted on by the staff.

Tell us about the rooms.

The hotel houses 219 rooms (including 39 suites), perched on floors 48 to 56 of the skyscraper. All of the accommodations are fitted with modern, tech-savvy details, with sound systems to blast your tunes and easy-to-control light fixtures throughout.

There are four different room layouts and six suite options, making it extremely easy to tailor your stay. The rooms are furnished in the Four Seasons’ typically modern and sleek city hotel aesthetic, although some are on the smaller side. However, the large bathroom makes getting ready a breeze, and there are dressing rooms to spread out your clothing. The Four Seasons rooms have every amenity, including noise machines (although luckily, there’s not much noise to hear from that many flights up). The sleek, chic rooms aren’t fussy; think classic white bedding and a luxurious mini bar tucked away. Of course, the real focus is the view.

How’s the location?

The hotel’s Logan Square location is unbeatable if you plan on visiting Philadelphia’s Museum Mile, as everything is within walking distance.Head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the famous Rocky steps, stop by the Franklin Institute or make your way to the Barnes Foundation. Because you’re in Center City, it’s easy to get everywhere, including Rittenhouse Square, which houses plenty of buzzy restaurants. The Four Seasons is a short car ride from the train station and the airport, which adds to the convenience for out-of-town guests. It’s also a favorite with local suburbanites who want to spend a bustling weekend in the city.

What are the dining options?

Philadelphia is gaining attention for its ever-evolving dining scene, with quite a few James Beard Award-winning restaurants just a quick walk from the Four Seasons. If you want to stay put at the hotel, the on-site dining options are just as delicious.

Two buzzy culinary stars, chef Jean-Georges and chef Greg Vernick, run eateries at the Four Seasons. While dining at the luxurious Jean-Georges, guests can indulge in the six-course tasting menu. The “land and sea” option will cost you $218 per person and features caviar and yellowfin, while the vegetarian “from the earth” offering is $198 per person and includes plenty of fresh, seasonal veggies. There are also four-course options if you’re looking for a meal that’s a touch less elaborate. At the chef’s more relaxed JG SkyHigh, there are truly sweeping views of the city. It’s worth spending one morning taking in the sights from the restaurant, but you should definitely order room service breakfast, too—the hotel offers 24-hour in-room dining, and it’s as luxurious as you’d expect; the memorable breakfast spread is delectable.

The hotel also houses Vernick Fish, a thoroughly modern oyster bar on the ground floor that’s perfect for seafood lovers. Vernick Fish prides itself on its sustainable and seasonal offerings, including wild-caught fish.

Now, about those epic skyline views.

The panoramic views are impeccable—and not for the faint of heart. In fact, if you’re afraid of heights, you’ll probably want to close your eyes in the elevator on your way up. You can take in the sights from the floor-to-ceiling windows in your hotel room, or from the restaurants, but you’ll definitely want to snap a picture from the infinity-edge pool on the 57th floor, too, which has quickly become a favorite spot for influencers and the photo-inclined to capture their vacation.

While visiting the pool, make sure to check out the spa, too, as it’s one of the best in the city, with 700 pounds of healing crystals, and unique treatments like a crystal oil massage. It’s a truly memorable wellness experience for an unforgettable trip.