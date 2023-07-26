The Best Restaurants for a Power Lunch in L.A.

The “power lunch” is back and better than ever. Long considered a relic of the 80s, power lunches have managed to soar back into the mainstream—only this time, they’re not exclusively for CEOs and finance bros. From sushi by the beach to caviar service in Beverly Hills, a luxe lunch always helps when it comes to impressing a client or prospective business partner—or just enjoying a fancy afternoon treat. No matter your field, a productive mid-day meal can help generate inspiration and creativity in our ever-innovating world. In honor of the pastime’s resurgence in popularity, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants for a power lunch in Los Angeles.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

8475 Melrose Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Caviar Kaspia is bringing a true taste of the Parisian lifestyle to Los Angeles. As the name suggests, this charming restaurant specializes in all things caviar. While you can expect any meal that involves caviar to be pretty pricey, the recently launched Déjeuner D’affaires (that’s “business lunch” in French, FYI) includes three courses for $85. If you’re looking to impress a potential client, this lunch deal gives you bang for your buck without skimping on luxury. For your starter, choose between a refreshing fish crudo or the smoked salmon blini. When it comes to the main course, you can’t go wrong with the Dover sole, though you might be tempted to opt for the angel hair pasta—topped with caviar, of course. End the meal on a sweet note with strawberries and fresh cream, while getting a quick boost of energy from your complimentary espresso before heading back to the office.

468 N Bedford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

The Anna May Bar at Crustacean is a beloved Beverly Hills seafood restaurant, and it’s also home to one of the best weekday lunch deals in the city. Between noon to 3 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday, patrons are able to embark on a three-course power lunch, curated by chef Helene An, for just $39. Start off with the chicken meatballs or signature crab puffs as your first course before indulging in An’s famous garlic noodles as your entree. There are also plenty of vegan and vegetarian options to choose from. If you’re looking for a new lunch spot near your office in Beverly Hills, keep this at the top of your list. No matter what day you visit, expect to end your meal with the decadent chocolate chip cookies, topped with savory sea salt.

347 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Dine in style when you indulge in a power lunch at Gucci Osteria. Located in Beverly Hills, this stunning eatery specializes in contemporary Italian cuisine, inspired by the establishment’s original restaurant in Florence. For a lavish lunch meeting that you won’t soon forget, make a reservation on the bright and airy terrace. The five-course tasting menu can be reserved for $170 per person, but you also have the option to order à la carte, if that seems more practical for a midday meal. Since the menu changes seasonally, each dish includes fresh greens and produce that have reached peak ripeness. That said, some consistent favorites that you’ll usually find on the menu include the tortellini in a rich Parmigiano Reggiano sauce, and the ribeye Emilia burger.

22706 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

Though venturing out to Malibu during the day might seem like a cumbersome trip, a meal at Nobu is well worth it. Plus, not only is it easier to get a Nobu reservation for lunch, but you’ll also be able to skip some of the evening traffic. If the food doesn’t impress, the views certainly will. After all, when the background noise to your lunch meeting is that of the waves hitting the sand, everything seems a bit better. This is perhaps the ultimate power lunch spot for producers, directors and aspiring film stars alike. Nobu is definitely best for sharing, so start off by ordering an array of cold and hot dishes. Some can’t-miss favorites include the miso black cod, yellowtail and jalapeño sashimi and the spicy tuna crispy rice. The signature tasting menu is $100 at lunch, which is a pretty good deal for eight courses.

11647 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Bankers and financiers flock to this elegant, upscale Brentwood steakhouse for its refined atmosphere and quality cuts. The interior is sleek and immersive, but the airy patio is ideal for a productive power lunch on a nice day. The modern American steakhouse features plenty of classics like jumbo shrimp cocktail, grilled artichokes and fresh oysters. If you’re looking to keep things light at lunch, the lobster Cobb salad is a refreshing dish that is filling without being too rich or hearty. That said, Baltaire is best known for its steak, and the petite filet paired with the signature steak sauce is a match made in heaven. You can’t go wrong with mac and cheese on the side, but the garlic-roasted broccolini is a great way to get in your greens.

8284 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Crossroads Kitchen is a 100 percent plant-based restaurant that will impress even the most dedicated of carnivores. Whether you’re treating a vegan client to lunch or simply need a centrally-located restaurant in West Hollywood, Crossroads Kitchen has an upscale menu with a timeless ambiance to match. The cozy booths are ideal for a power lunch for two, but if you need a larger table, there’s plenty of space in the main dining room. Start with stuffed zucchini blossoms and the vegan cheese plate. Though you can order à la carte, the lunch special is a solid deal that includes an appetizer or salad along with your choice of pasta. All of the pastas are handmade, but the rigatoni in a spicy vodka sauce is the most popular—and for good reason. End on a sweet note with the rich raspberry and chocolate Valeria for dessert.