Home Set: Summer Entertaining Must-Haves

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Summer has arrived, which means we’re in the season of outdoor entertaining. Not sure where to start when it comes to a summer soirée? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. From whimsical pink glasses and a wicker bar cart to dreamy dinner plates and lemon-y napkins, these are the summer entertaining essentials we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Summer Entertaining Essentials
Diptyque Paris Citronnelle Summer Limited Edition Extra Large Candle
A citronella candle is an outdoor entertaining essential, but lemongrass-scented votives aren’t always the most stylish. Luckily, Diptyque debuted a limited edition version of the summer candle that’s as fashionable as it is functional, for all your upcoming soirées.
Solo Stove Mesa Fire Pit
If you’re having a little backyard fête and don’t have a built-in fire pit for your outdoor entertaining situation, don’t fret—this stainless steel option works just as well, and is perfect for cozying up around when the temperatures drop on summer nights—and s’mores, of course.
Mark & Graham Raffia Fringe Placemats
What says summer better than all things rattan? These raffia placemats set a casual yet tasteful scene for all your entertaining.
Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel Handled BBQ Tool Set with Storage Case
It’s officially grilling season, so get ready for all your BBQs with this four-piece set of stainless steel tools.
Pottery Barn Dash Tumblers
Upgrade your glassware with these pretty blue-accented tumblers, which instantly lend a breezy, chic feel to a summer party.
Lemon Paper Napkins Summer Luncheon Decorative Napkins
Keep these whimsical printed napkins out for guests.
Serena & Lily South Seas Rattan Bar Cart
A wicker bar cart is ideal for storing and displaying all the liquor and accoutrements at a dinner party or get-together.
Baldacci Family Vineyards 2019 Stags Leap District
No party is complete without a quality glass of wine, so might we suggest this absolutely delightful bottle of 100 percent cabernet from Baldacci? It has a bright, not-too-heavy mouthfeel, with notes of strawberry, plum, vanilla bean and espresso.
Caskata Newport Rimmed Dinner Plates, Set of 4
Elevate your dinnerware with these on-point summery blue plates.
Fazeek Wave Wine Glass Set
You don’t have to have all matching drinkware—instead, use different types of glasses; it adds a fun and unexpected note to your entertaining tablescape, and you can’t go wrong with these adorable pink stemmed glasses.
Aerin Colette Cane Tray
This splurge-worthy tray is so versatile; use it as an indoor decor piece or to hold all the pre-dinner appetizers and treats. You can also use it to tote items between indoors and outside if you’re dining al fresco.
Sonos Move Bluetooth Speaker
Music is necessary for any party ambience, and these portable bluetooth speakers are so easy to move around, whether you’re hanging out inside or heading to the outdoor party.
Crate & Barrel Marin Checkered Blue Melamine Salad Plate
These checkered salad plates offer a subtle pop of color.
Vietri Albero Five-Piece Place Setting
Incorporating wood-handled flatware into your tablescape adds a low-key, summery feel.