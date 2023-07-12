Sun Valley Billionaire Starter Pack: The Ultimate Guide to Quiet Luxury

As the summer sun blazes over Idaho, a different kind of heat descends upon the state. A parade of private jets, each more luxurious than the last, streaks across the sky—their destination? The illustrious Sun Valley Lodge. This is no ordinary summer retreat—it’s the annual Allen & Co conference, a veritable “billionaire summer camp” that has been the stomping ground of industry titans since 1982.
Nestled in the heart of Idaho, this conference is a cornerstone of the business calendar, a rendezvous for the world’s most influential figures. This year, the tarmac is expected to be as congested as ever, a testament to the event’s unyielding allure. Among the luminaries gracing Sun Valley with their presence this year are Disney’s Bob Iger, Apple’s Tim Cook, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Even the fashion world is represented by Alice + Olivia’s CEO, Stacey Bendet. The guest list doesn’t stop at the business world, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former CIA head David Petraeus adding to the eclectic mix.
The Sun Valley conference is more than just a gathering; it’s a crucible where the future of industries is forged, where game-changing deals are inked and where power players come to see and be seen. It’s a place where the dress code is quiet luxury and low-key opulence, where the aesthetic is more aligned with Succession’s Kendall Roy in a Loro Piana zip-up than a blinged-out celebrity.
So, how does one navigate this world of quiet luxury? What does one pack for the billionaire summer camp? We’ve curated the ultimate Sun Valley billionaire starter pack, featuring 15 essentials that encapsulate the event as a nexus of luxury and understatement. Think Western chic meets billionaire cool, with a palette of beiges, leathers, suedes and minimal logos, with subtle nods here and there to Idaho’s American West aesthetic. From the perfect carry-on to statement-making sunglasses, here’s everything the aspiring billionaire needs to fit right in.
Tumi 19 Degree Aluminum Continental Carry-On
This carry-on from Tumi’s 19 Degree collection is a fusion of strength and style. Formed with aircraft-grade aluminum, it’s designed for ultimate durability and resilience. Its signature contours meet lightweight, recycled polycarbonate, creating a modern, fluid silhouette that’s as functional as it is aesthetically pleasing. Perfect for the on-the-go billionaire, this luggage piece is a testament to innovative design, ready for both overnight jaunts and international journeys.
Omega Moonwatch Professional Co‑axial Master Chronometer Chronograph 42 Mm
For billionaires with a penchant for space exploration, the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch is a stellar choice. This iconic timepiece, part of all six moon landings, is a testament to Omega’s adventurous spirit. It’s not just about reaching for the stars, but diving deep into the details. The 42 mm Moonwatch, in 18-karat Sedna gold, boasts a five-arched-links-per-row bracelet and sapphire crystal glass. Its asymmetrical case, black step dial and anodized aluminum bezel ring echo the 4th generation Speedmaster worn on the moon. It’s a timepiece that truly rockets luxury to new heights.
Brunello Cucinelli Suede Vest With Detachable Hood
Brunello Cucinelli’s suede vest is a study in understated luxury. Lightweight, versatile and featuring a practical zipper closure and detachable hood, it’s the epitome of refined casual style. The vest’s soft, velvety leather, subtly shimmering and finely textured, is a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality. Inside, a silk and cotton jersey lining adds a touch of comfort.
Loewe Small Puzzle Bum Bag
Hand-built by Loewe’s skilled artisans, the Puzzle bag is a statement piece that combines craftsmanship and practicality in one neat package. Its distinctive geometric lines and cuboid shape are a result of precise cutting techniques and artful paneling. Its compact size makes it a convenient choice when you only need to carry the essentials. And the bag’s versatility is further enhanced by a strap that allows for both shoulder and crossbody carry.
Zegna White Oasi Cashmere Blazer
Zegna’s Oasi Cashmere blazer is your perfect evening companion after a day of intellectual exchange. Tailored in Italy, this blazer is a testament to the brand’s rich tailoring history and commitment to quality. It’s made from an exceptionally soft cashmere and cotton blend, offering a classic fit that accentuates its sleek construction. The blazer’s crisp white color and subtle leather details add a touch of sophistication, while its padding provides structure.
Bottega Veneta Avenue B. Intreciatto Leather Pouch
This sleek black leather bag, woven in the brand’s signature technique, is the perfect size for a tablet. Whether you’re jet-setting or commanding the boardroom, it’s a subtle standout that keeps your essentials close. With a top zipper closure, iconic all-over intrecciato design, convenient side leather pull and a zippered slit pocket on the back, it’s as functional as it is stylish.
Prada Silk Polo Shirt
Crafted from refined silk, this polo features a sleek design adorned with Prada’s iconic knit triangle logo. Its oversized fit, classic polo collar and ribbed knit hem make it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Whether you’re attending a casual meeting or an impromptu mansion party, this shirt ensures you’ll do so in style.
Tom Ford Full-Grain Leather Belt
Tom Ford’s full-grain leather belt is a nod to the Wild West, with a sophisticated twist. Fashioned from durable leather, it features a stirrup-inspired gold-tone buckle that’s engraved with the brand’s logo. This belt adds a touch of rugged elegance to any outfit.
Brioni Beige Virgin Wool Reversible Hoodie Blouson
Say hello to a reversible hoodie that epitomizes fashion meeting functionality. Made from 100 percent virgin wool, this versatile piece—perfect for cool alpine evenings—features a drawstring hood, central zip closure and an elasticated hem and cuffs. The spacious kangaroo pocket adds a touch of casual ease. Whether you’re dressing up or down, this hoodie blouson elevates your outerwear game to new heights.
Cartier Eyewear Santos Convertible Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Optical Glasses
Cartier’s Santos glasses are a sight for sore eyes—literally and figuratively. These convertible aviator-inspired frames are a golden ticket to clear vision and undeniable verve. Crafted in Italy from gold-tone metal, they exude a retro charm that’s hard to resist. Need to step out? Just clip on the dark-green polarized lenses over your prescriptions and you’re ready to face the world.
John Lobb Foundry II
This trainer is an evolution of John Lobb’s beloved 2019 Foundry original. Rendered in seasonal hues of suede and natural calf, it’s as versatile as it is stylish. The diamond Rasp design on the sole, unique to John Lobb since 2015, adds a distinctive touch. With its sacchetto construction (when the upper is stitched to a piece of lining to form a sock-like pouch) for lightness and flexibility, and a removable cloud-like footbed, the Foundry II is a step in the right direction for any discerning billionaire.
The Row Nantuck Jacket in Nylon and Gerhardt Short in Nylon
Pair The Row’s Nantuck Jacket and Gerhardt Short for a minimalist, easy-wearing ensemble. Made in Italy, the water-repellent nylon jacket features zippered pockets and an elastic hem and cuff, offering a sleek yet practical outerwear option. The knee-length Gerhardt shorts, made from water-resistant technical poly, boast an elasticated waistband and on-seam side pockets for a blend of comfort and convenience. Whether you’re navigating the bustling streets of a city or exploring the rugged landscapes of Idaho, this duo is a hot pick.
Nili Lotan Yann Trousers
Tailored from virgin wool-twill, these slim-fit trousers offer a modern silhouette with adjustable side tabs for a custom fit. The trousers feature a low-rise, flat-front design with tapered legs and pressed creases, creating a sleek and sophisticated look. Double hook-and-bar front closure, front slash pockets and buttoned back besom pockets add the finishing touch.
Loro Piana Baseball Cap Baby Cashmere
This cap is the epitome of “stealth wealth,” a term popularized by the TV show Succession, and is a must-have accessory. Constructed from baby cashmere and treated with Loro Piana’s Storm System for a waterproof, wind-resistant finish, this cap is undeniably durable. The seamless front section and light, warm lining of cashmere and wool flannel add to its luxurious feel.
Berluti Lorenzo Kangaroo Leather Loafers
Cut from soft kangaroo leather, Berluti’s Lorenzo loafers are designed to be worn barefoot, making them an ideal summer shoe. The updated design features new cuts and shaping, while maintaining the comfort and flexibility Berluti is known for.