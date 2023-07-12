Sun Valley Billionaire Starter Pack: The Ultimate Guide to Quiet Luxury

As the summer sun blazes over Idaho, a different kind of heat descends upon the state. A parade of private jets, each more luxurious than the last, streaks across the sky—their destination? The illustrious Sun Valley Lodge. This is no ordinary summer retreat—it’s the annual Allen & Co conference, a veritable “billionaire summer camp” that has been the stomping ground of industry titans since 1982.

Nestled in the heart of Idaho, this conference is a cornerstone of the business calendar, a rendezvous for the world’s most influential figures. This year, the tarmac is expected to be as congested as ever, a testament to the event’s unyielding allure. Among the luminaries gracing Sun Valley with their presence this year are Disney’s Bob Iger, Apple’s Tim Cook, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Even the fashion world is represented by Alice + Olivia’s CEO, Stacey Bendet. The guest list doesn’t stop at the business world, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former CIA head David Petraeus adding to the eclectic mix.

The Sun Valley conference is more than just a gathering; it’s a crucible where the future of industries is forged, where game-changing deals are inked and where power players come to see and be seen. It’s a place where the dress code is quiet luxury and low-key opulence, where the aesthetic is more aligned with Succession’s Kendall Roy in a Loro Piana zip-up than a blinged-out celebrity.

So, how does one navigate this world of quiet luxury? What does one pack for the billionaire summer camp? We’ve curated the ultimate Sun Valley billionaire starter pack, featuring 15 essentials that encapsulate the event as a nexus of luxury and understatement. Think Western chic meets billionaire cool, with a palette of beiges, leathers, suedes and minimal logos, with subtle nods here and there to Idaho’s American West aesthetic. From the perfect carry-on to statement-making sunglasses, here’s everything the aspiring billionaire needs to fit right in.

