Sun Valley’s Billionaire Summer Camp: So Far in Photos

The annual Allen & Co. conference, dubbed the “summer camp for billionaires,” officially kicked off yesterday (July 11) in Sun Valley, Idaho. Dozens of CEOs, investors and industry leaders landed private jets at the nearby Friedman Memorial Airport and began checking in at the Sun Valley Lodge, a five-star mountain resort.

More than 40 attendees have been spotted outside the conference venue. Many were not on the guest list leaked last month, including Salesforce Marc Benioff, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and Comcast president Michael Cavanagh.

From today (July 12) through Friday (July 14), guests will attend or speak at a series of closed-door meetings and lectures and get a chance to meet with each other or talk business. The highly private annual gathering is known as a seedbed for mega business deals, such as Jeff Bezos’s purchase of the Washington Post and the $19 billion merger between Disney and ABC.

Who’s been seen at this year’s Sun Valley so far

Media and Entertainment Executives

Tech CEOs

Finance and Real Estate Executives

Politicians, Journalists and Artists