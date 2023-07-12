Finance

Sun Valley’s Billionaire Summer Camp: So Far in Photos

More than 40 CEOs, investors, and industry leaders began arriving in Sun Valley, Idaho on July 11.

Business leaders arrive at Sun Valley Conference.
Business leaders arrive in Sun Valley, Idaho for the annual Allen & Co. conference. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The annual Allen & Co. conference, dubbed the “summer camp for billionaires,” officially kicked off yesterday (July 11) in Sun Valley, Idaho. Dozens of CEOs, investors and industry leaders landed private jets at the nearby Friedman Memorial Airport and began checking in at the Sun Valley Lodge, a five-star mountain resort.

More than 40 attendees have been spotted outside the conference venue. Many were not on the guest list leaked last month, including Salesforce Marc Benioff, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and Comcast president Michael Cavanagh.

From today (July 12) through Friday (July 14), guests will attend or speak at a series of closed-door meetings and lectures and get a chance to meet with each other or talk business. The highly private annual gathering is known as a seedbed for mega business deals, such as Jeff Bezos’s purchase of the Washington Post and the $19 billion merger between Disney and ABC.

Who’s been seen at this year’s Sun Valley so far

Media and Entertainment Executives

Michael Cavanagh, President of Comcast.
Michael Cavanagh, President of Comcast. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Steven Swartz, president and CEO of Hearst.
Steven Swartz, president and CEO of Hearst. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Bob Iger (L), CEO of Disney, film producer Brian Grazer (R) and his wife, Veronica Smiley (C).
Bob Iger (L), CEO of Disney, film producer Brian Grazer (R) and his wife, Veronica Smiley (C). Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Casey Wasserman, Chair of the Wasserman Media Group.
Casey Wasserman, Chair of the Wasserman Media Group. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
David Zaslav (R), CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, and Brian Grazer, film and television producer.
David Zaslav (R), CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, and Brian Grazer. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision.
Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Ken Lowe, chairman of the board, president and CEO of Scripps Networks Interactive.
Ken Lowe, chairman of the board, president and CEO of Scripps Networks Interactive. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Shari Ellin Redstone, non-executive chairwoman of Paramount Global and President of National Amusements.
Shari Ellin Redstone, non-executive chairwoman of Paramount Global and President of National Amusements. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Anthony Wood, CEO of Roku, Inc.
Anthony Wood, CEO of Roku, Inc. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, and his wife Hema Sareen Mohan.
Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, and his wife Hema Sareen Mohan. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Tech CEOs

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI.
Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.
Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber.
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Meta Platforms, and her husband Tom Bernthal.
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Meta Platforms, and her husband Tom Bernthal. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Tim Ellis, CEO of Relativity Space, and his wife, Stephanie Langhoff.
Tim Ellis, CEO of Relativity Space, and his wife, Stephanie Langhoff. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Luis von Ahn, CEO of Duolingo.
Luis von Ahn, CEO of Duolingo. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Adrien Nussenbaum, CEO of the Mirakl.
Adrien Nussenbaum, CEO of the Mirakl, an e-commerce SaaS company. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Eric Lefkofsky
Eric Lefkofsky, founder of Tempus and cofounder of Groupon. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor.
Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Max Levchin, CEO of Affirm.
Max Levchin, CEO of Affirm. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Chris Britt, CEO of Chime.
Chris Britt, CEO of Chime. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Finance and Real Estate Executives

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Ted Weschler, investment manager at Berkshire Hathaway.
Ted Weschler, investment manager at Berkshire Hathaway. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Rob Speyer, CEO of Tishman Speyer, and his wife, Anne-Cecilie Engell.
Rob Speyer, CEO of Tishman Speyer, and his wife, Anne-Cecilie Engell. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Roger Kuo, Senior Vice President and Associate Director of Research at Dodge & Cox Inc.
Roger Kuo, Senior Vice President and Associate Director of Research at investment firm Dodge & Cox Inc. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Michael Ovitz, investor and philanthropist.
Michael Ovitz, investor and philanthropist. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Daniel Sundheim, Chief Investment Officer of Hedge Fund D1 Capital.
Daniel Sundheim, Chief Investment Officer of Hedge Fund D1 Capital. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Frank Sands and Julie Logan Sands, CEO and CIO of Sands Capital Management.
Frank Sands and Julie Logan Sands, CEO and CIO of Sands Capital Management. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Paul Salem, Founder of Salem Capital Management and The Salem Foundation.
Paul Salem, Founder of Salem Capital Management and The Salem Foundation. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Politicians, Journalists and Artists

Gina Raimondo, U.S. Commerce Secretary.
Gina Raimondo, U.S. Commerce Secretary. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Andrew Ross Sorkin, journalist and author.
Andrew Ross Sorkin, the New York Times columnist. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Nicholas Griffin, journalist and author.
Nicholas Griffin, journalist and author. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Fashion designer Stacey Bendet Eisner.
Stacey Bendet Eisner, fashion designer. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Artist Christoph Brown
Christoph Brown, artist known as “the Amazing Etch Man” who does sketch portraits on Etch A Sketch. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
