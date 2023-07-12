These are the Nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards

The Emmys always serve as a bright spot in the largely awards show-less summer, and this year holds an especially momentous anniversary. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, honoring the best that television has to offer. No host has been announced as of yet, and there is the possibility that the awards show will be postponed as a result of the ongoing WGA strike (not to mention the potential SAG strike). Regardless, the show must go on, and nominations were announced on Wednesday morning to keep this machine chugging along.

The full list of nominees is below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney (DIS) Plus)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix (NFLX))

House of the Dragon (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon (AMZN) Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple (AAPL) TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney Plus)

Outstanding TV Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney Plus)

Prey (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron – “Rix Road” (Andor)

Dearbhla Walsh – “The Prick” (Bad Sisters)

Lorene Scafaria – “Living+” (Succession)

Andrij Parekh – “America Decides” (Succession)

Mark Mylod – “Connor’s Wedding” (Succession)

Peter Hoar – “Long, Long Time” (The Last of Us)

Mike White – “Arrivederci” (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – “wow” (Barry)

Declan Lowney – “So Long, Farewell” (Ted Lasso)

Christopher Storer – “Review” (The Bear)

Amy Sherman-Palladino – “Four Minutes” (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mary Lou Belli – “Don’t Touch My Hair” (The Ms. Pat Show)

Tim Burton – “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” (Wednesday)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Lee Sung Jin – “Figures Of Light” (Beef)

Jake Schreier – “The Great Fabricator” (Beef)

Carl Franklin – “Bad Meat” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Paris Barclay – “Silenced” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton – “Me-Time” (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Dan Trachtenberg – Prey

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Beau Willimon – “One Way Out” (Andor)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer – “The Prick” (Bad Sisters)

Gordon Smith – “Point and Shoot” (Better Call Saul)

Peter Gould – “Saul Gone” (Better Call Saul)

Jesse Armstrong – “Connor’s Wedding” (Succession)

Craig Mazin – “Long, Long Time” (The Last of Us)

Mike White – “Arrivederci” (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – “wow” (Barry)

Mekki Leeper – “Ineffective Assistance” (Jury Duty)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky – “I Know Who Did It” (Only Murders in the Building)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis – “So Long, Farewell” (Ted Lasso)

Christopher Storer – “System” (The Bear)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider – “Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play” (The Other Two)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lee Sung Jin – “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” (Beef)

Joel Kim Booster – Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner – “Me-Time” (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg – Prey

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover – “Stung” (Swarm)

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Structured Reality Series

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph – Baking It

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race