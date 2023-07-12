These are the Nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards

The Emmys always serve as a bright spot in the largely awards show-less summer, and this year holds an especially momentous anniversary. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, honoring the best that television has to offer. No host has been announced as of yet, and there is the possibility that the awards show will be postponed as a result of the ongoing WGA strike (not to mention the potential SAG strike). Regardless, the show must go on, and nominations were announced on Wednesday morning to keep this machine chugging along.
The full list of nominees is below.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor (Disney (DIS) Plus)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix (NFLX))
House of the Dragon (HBO)
The Last of Us (HBO)
Succession (HBO)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Jury Duty (Amazon (AMZN) Freevee)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple (AAPL) TV+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef (Netflix)
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney Plus)
Outstanding TV Movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)
Fire Island (Hulu)
Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney Plus)
Prey (Hulu)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron – “Rix Road” (Andor)
Dearbhla Walsh – “The Prick” (Bad Sisters)
Lorene Scafaria – “Living+” (Succession)
Andrij Parekh – “America Decides” (Succession)
Mark Mylod – “Connor’s Wedding” (Succession)
Peter Hoar – “Long, Long Time” (The Last of Us)
Mike White – “Arrivederci” (The White Lotus)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – “wow” (Barry)
Declan Lowney – “So Long, Farewell” (Ted Lasso)
Christopher Storer – “Review” (The Bear)
Amy Sherman-Palladino – “Four Minutes” (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Mary Lou Belli – “Don’t Touch My Hair” (The Ms. Pat Show)
Tim Burton – “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” (Wednesday)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Lee Sung Jin – “Figures Of Light” (Beef)
Jake Schreier – “The Great Fabricator” (Beef)
Carl Franklin – “Bad Meat” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Paris Barclay – “Silenced” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton – “Me-Time” (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Dan Trachtenberg – Prey
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Beau Willimon – “One Way Out” (Andor)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer – “The Prick” (Bad Sisters)
Gordon Smith – “Point and Shoot” (Better Call Saul)
Peter Gould – “Saul Gone” (Better Call Saul)
Jesse Armstrong – “Connor’s Wedding” (Succession)
Craig Mazin – “Long, Long Time” (The Last of Us)
Mike White – “Arrivederci” (The White Lotus)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – “wow” (Barry)
Mekki Leeper – “Ineffective Assistance” (Jury Duty)
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky – “I Know Who Did It” (Only Murders in the Building)
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis – “So Long, Farewell” (Ted Lasso)
Christopher Storer – “System” (The Bear)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider – “Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play” (The Other Two)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lee Sung Jin – “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” (Beef)
Joel Kim Booster – Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner – “Me-Time” (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg – Prey
Janine Nabers, Donald Glover – “Stung” (Swarm)
Al Yankovic, Eric Appel – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Structured Reality Series
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)
Love is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph – Baking It
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race