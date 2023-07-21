Top AI Executives Agree to White House Safeguards

A group of seven companies leading the development of artificial intelligence have agreed to follow a list of safeguards recommended by the White House, the Biden administration announced in a release today (July 21). Companies include Meta (META), Google, Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). The commitment is immediate, but it is voluntary and non-binding, so it isn’t legally enforceable.

As part of the agreement, the companies will participate in an independent review of their AI systems’ security before they release the technology publicly. Companies have also agreed to share information about managing the risks of AI across the industry, with government and researchers, according to the release. OpenAI, Anthropic and Inflection AI have also pledged to follow the White House’s safeguards.

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022 sparked rapid developments in the AI field, but some have grown increasingly wary that the technology is moving too quickly. In March, more than 1,000 experts called for a six-month pause on AI developments to study the risks and implement safeguards. Two months later, a group of Big Tech executives, AI scientists and researchers signed an open letter stating that AI advancements could lead to human extinction.

The White House’s action is part of a larger campaign to address the safety and security of AI technologies. In May, Vice President Kamala Harris and senior officials hosted CEOs of major AI companies—including Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei—to discuss the safety of artificial intelligence. The Biden administration has also published a series of documents outlining principles for responsible AI innovation. The U.S. has not yet passed comprehensive federal legislation to regulate AI, so holding these companies to their promises will be difficult.

Who is involved?

Representatives from each company will meet at the White House today, according to NBC. They include Brad Smith, Kent Walker, Adam Selipsky, Nick Clegg, Greg Brockman, Dario Amodei and Mustafa Suleyman.