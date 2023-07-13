What to Watch on Streaming This Week: July 14-20

Spin-offs, sequels, and second seasons are the flashiest titles to stream this week, but there’s plenty of original content to enjoy too. Whether you’re in the mood for a heartfelt comedy, a sprawling sci-fi saga or a hair-raising thriller, the streaming powers that be have you covered.

What to watch on Netflix





Survival of the Thickest

Following in the tradition of other A24 television projects like Ramy and Mo, Survival of the Thickest is a show that takes inspiration from its co-creator and star, comedian Michelle Buteau, and her memoir of the same name. The comedy revolves around stylist Mavis after a break up with her long-time beau and creative partner. Alone for the first time in five years, she strikes out on her own to build a name for herself not only as a fashionista, but a woman who advocates for all kinds of bodies in the world of fashion. Survival of the Thickest premiered Thursday, July 13th.





Bird Box Barcelona

Netflix (NFLX)’s smash horror hit Bird Box gets a spin-off this week, albeit halfway around the world from where the original installment took place. Bird Box Barcelona serves as a new installment of the same conceit as a group of survivors struggles to stay hidden from the mysterious force decimating humanity by prompting violent suicides. A father frets over his daughter while others fear that these deaths may be the work of a certain heavenly Father, making for a cultural divide that threatens just as much as the death and destruction surrounding the characters. Bird Box Barcelona premieres Friday, July 14th.

What to watch on Hulu





Justified: City Primeval

One of the best reviewed shows from last decade is coming back to the small screen with a sequel. Justified: City Primeval picks up some time after the original series: Timothy Olyphant’s lawman Raylan Givens has returned to Miami as a Deputy U.S. Marshal, now spending as much time raising a teen daughter as he does pursuing perps. However, a chance encounter with a career criminal sends him to Detroit, where he must traverse a dangerous underworld before he can consider his case closed. Aunjanue Ellis and Boyd Holbrook also star. Justified: City Primeval premieres Wednesday, July 19th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime





The Summer I Turned Pretty

Thanks to an endearing love triangle, a relatable coming-of-age story, and a few key Taylor Swift needle drops, The Summer I Turned Pretty was one of last summer’s biggest breakout success stories. It’s now returning for Season 2, and the gang is back at Cousins Beach. Belly’s heart is still being pulled in different directions by brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, but heartbreak may lay on the horizon. The boys may also lose their family beach house forever, adding to the loss that hangs over them from last season. The first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 premiere Friday, July 14th.

What to watch on Apple TV+





Foundation

This sci-fi series takes its cues from one of prolific author Isaac Asimov’s most renowned series. Foundation is wide-ranging in scope and ambitious in its aims, as it focuses on a group of exiles across planets and centuries who seek to safeguard humanity in the face of a crumbling Galactic Empire. Season 1 saw interplanetary journeys, battles and political intrigue, and Season 2 promises all that and then some, with betrayals, religious upheavals and all-out war. The story is meticulous, helped along by the likes of Lee Pace and Jared Harris, and the visuals are stunning. Season 2 of Foundation premieres Friday, July 14th.

What to watch on Peacock





You Won’t Be Alone

A chilling story of witchcraft and curiosity, You Won’t Be Alone is an intricately detailed entry into the horror genre. This dark fairytale follows a girl whose mother made a deal with a witch; the sorceress tried to claim the girl when she was just a baby, but her mom begged for sixteen years. The witch is punctual, taking the girl as one of her own—in more ways than one. Magic, shapeshifting, and a reluctant bloodlust haunt the rest of the movie. You Won’t Be Alone will be available to stream starting Sunday, July 16th.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.