What to Watch on Streaming This Week: July 21-27

Updates and adaptations characterize much of the fine fare on streaming this week, from the return of a contemporary animated classic to an old video game on the silver screen. There’s action, horror and romance to be seen, so get scrolling and get streaming.

What to watch on Netflix





They Cloned Tyrone

Adding to the already packed weekend movie schedule is They Cloned Tyrone. This comedic caper takes on many aspects of the blaxploitation genre, starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris as a trio of drug dealers and/or sex workers who get caught up in a government conspiracy that involves, as the title may imply, clones. The film is socially savvy, addressing the harsh realities of racial inequality in tandem with its science fiction tinges. Think Get Out or Sorry to Bother You with more period flare. They Cloned Tyrone premieres Friday, July 21st.





Happiness for Beginners

Ellie Kemper stars in this adaptation of a beloved book. Happiness for Beginners centers around Helen, a recently divorced woman who hopes to rediscover herself and her passions by throwing herself into a wilderness survival camp. As she and her quirky crew of fellow adult campers trek through the Appalachian Mountains, she finds the spark that had gone missing in her life—and a spark between her and her brother’s best friend (Luke Grimes), who’s also tagging along on the trip. Nico Santos and Blythe Danner also star. Happiness for Beginners premieres Thursday, July 27th.

What to watch on Hulu





Futurama

The first season of Futurama premiered over 20 years ago, and the beloved animated sitcom has aired in fits and starts across cable and network TV ever since. Now the series has found a new home on streaming, and a new season is on the way for the first time in ten years. While the crew of Fry, Bender and Leela remains intact and ready for intergalactic adventures, the series promises to dive into topics ranging from a raging pandemic to digital currencies. The new season of Futurama premieres Monday, July 24th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime





Knock at the Cabin

M. Night Shyamalan loves a psychological thriller that cuts off its main characters from the rest of the world, from Split to The Village to Old, and Knock at the Cabin is no exception. This book adaptation sees a couple (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) and their adoptive daughter head to a cabin in rural Pennsylvania for a serene getaway. However, their vacation soon gets disrupted by a group (headed by Dave Bautista) who claims that the end is near, and the only way to prevent a global apocalypse is to sacrifice a member of their family. Knock at the Cabin streams starting Tuesday, July 25th. (Read our review here.)

What to watch on Peacock





Twisted Metal

Video game adaptations aren’t exactly a new thing, but between The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie they are having a bit of a moment. Twisted Metal is the latest entry, taking its cues from the demolition derby-style game of the same name. The series follows Anthony Mackie as John Doe, an amnesiac milkman who’s forced into a mission to deliver a mysterious package. Along the way, he must fight roving bands of criminals in Mad Max-esque tricked out vehicles in what’s sure to be an action-packed show. Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell and Thomas Haden Church also star. Twisted Metal premieres Thursday, July 27th.

What to watch on Paramount+





Special Ops: Lioness

A cast made of stars like Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman sounds fit for a massive movie, but instead these talents are applying themselves to Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding television oeuvre on Paramount (PARA). Special Ops: Lioness follows a Marine (Laysla De Oliveira) as she’s recruited by the CIA to infiltrate the family of a billionaire who has terrorist ties. It’s an exciting new thriller that takes on many of our modern political anxieties, and it’s an interesting exploration of a group of women taking on non-traditional roles as agents and authorities. Special Ops: Lioness premieres Sunday, July 23rd.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.