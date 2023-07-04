Lifestyle

Jet Set: Wimbledon Packing List

From a classic button-down and chic tote to a breezy sundress and stylish shades, here's what we're loving and coveting right now for Wimbledon.

Welcome to Jet Set. Below, see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. It’s time for one of the most exciting sporting events of the season—we’re referring to Wimbledon, of course. The Wimbledon tennis championship tournament is back, and if you’re jetting across the pond to the All England Lawn Tennis Club for the first time, you might not know what to pack. Don’t fret, tennis fans—we’ve got you covered. The Grand Slam event in London is one of the more polished tennis tournaments when it comes to the unofficial dress code; think smart casual—you can’t go wrong with a sundress or trousers and a blouse. The championships always bring an A-list crowd (it wouldn’t be a true Wimbledon experience without a royal spotting, and Kate Middleton is oft seen sitting in the Royal Box, watching the action on Centre Court), so bring your best sartorial looks to the game. From a classic button-down and chic tote to a breezy sundress and stylish shades, here’s what we’re loving and coveting right now for Wimbledon.

What to Pack for Wimbledon 2023

Already got your Wimbledon tickets? Now it’s time to figure out what to pack for the tournament at the AELTC.

  • blue patterned tank dress
    Mirth.

    Mirth Deia Dress

    A polished yet effortless summer dress is a sure hit, like this strappy lightweight blue patterned number.

    $314, Shop Now
  • white sunglasses
    Etnia Barcelona.

    Etnia Barcelona Ibiza 07 Sunglasses

    Don’t forget to pack a pair of stylish shades in your purse—these funky white frames have just enough sass.

    $349, Shop Now
  • straw hat with white band
    Hat Attack New York.

    Hat Attack New York Eternal Continental

    A wide-brimmed straw hat is another chic way to protect your face from the sun—after all, you don’t want to get overheated while enjoying your peak British Pimm’s Cup.

    $147, Shop Now
  • loafers
    Koio.

    Koio Brera in Biscotto

    A subtly preppy loafer is a simultaneously stylish and practical footwear option, so you won’t be uncomfortable waiting in any lines—sorry, any Wimbledon queues.

    $325, Shop Now
  • Rivet Utility + Net Sustain Worker Cropped Linen Jumpsuit
    Rivet Utility.

    Rivet Utility + Net Sustain Worker Cropped Linen Jumpsuit

    Take away the stress of putting together separates by throwing on this easy linen jumpsuit.

    $395, Shop Now
  • short white long sleeve mini dress
    Darling.

    Darling White Garden Party Dress

    Even if you’ve left the fashion choices to the last minute, you can’t go wrong with a breezy white mini.

    $175, Shop Now
  • white women's sneakers
    Reebok.

    Reebok Women's Club C Classic Sneaker

    If you’re feeling like you need to wear a sneaker, don’t forget that dirty or worn-out trainers aren’t allowed at the grass court tournament. Instead, go for a simple, minimalist sneaker, such as classic tennis shoes.

    $74.99, Shop Now
  • Ralph Lauren Collection Capri Striped Button-Up Shirt
    Ralph Lauren.

    Ralph Lauren Collection Capri Striped Button-Up Shirt

    While Ralph Lauren is perhaps more closely associated with the US Open as opposed to Wimbledon, this sophisticated striped button-down is perfect for the British tennis tournament. It’s a great alternative to a sloppy t-shirt.

    $690, Shop Now
  • white small tote
    Bottega Veneta.

    Bottega Veneta Small Arco Tote

    For a splurge-worthy Wimbledon accessory, perhaps a chic (but also practical!) petite tote? Bottega’s small Arco bag is roomy enough to fit all your extras (think a water bottle, wallet, sunglasses, and so on), but compact enough that you won’t feel weighed down.

    $3,200, Shop Now
