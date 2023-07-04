Jet Set: Wimbledon Packing List

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. It’s time for one of the most exciting sporting events of the season—we’re referring to Wimbledon, of course. The Wimbledon tennis championship tournament is back, and if you’re jetting across the pond to the All England Lawn Tennis Club for the first time, you might not know what to pack. Don’t fret, tennis fans—we’ve got you covered. The Grand Slam event in London is one of the more polished tennis tournaments when it comes to the unofficial dress code; think smart casual—you can’t go wrong with a sundress or trousers and a blouse. The championships always bring an A-list crowd (it wouldn’t be a true Wimbledon experience without a royal spotting, and Kate Middleton is oft seen sitting in the Royal Box, watching the action on Centre Court), so bring your best sartorial looks to the game. From a classic button-down and chic tote to a breezy sundress and stylish shades, here’s what we’re loving and coveting right now for Wimbledon.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
What to Pack for Wimbledon 2023
Already got your Wimbledon tickets? Now it’s time to figure out what to pack for the tournament at the AELTC.
-
Mirth Deia Dress
A polished yet effortless summer dress is a sure hit, like this strappy lightweight blue patterned number.
-
Etnia Barcelona Ibiza 07 Sunglasses
Don’t forget to pack a pair of stylish shades in your purse—these funky white frames have just enough sass.
-
Hat Attack New York Eternal Continental
A wide-brimmed straw hat is another chic way to protect your face from the sun—after all, you don’t want to get overheated while enjoying your peak British Pimm’s Cup.
-
Koio Brera in Biscotto
A subtly preppy loafer is a simultaneously stylish and practical footwear option, so you won’t be uncomfortable waiting in any lines—sorry, any Wimbledon queues.
-
Rivet Utility + Net Sustain Worker Cropped Linen Jumpsuit
Take away the stress of putting together separates by throwing on this easy linen jumpsuit.
-
Darling White Garden Party Dress
Even if you’ve left the fashion choices to the last minute, you can’t go wrong with a breezy white mini.
-
Reebok Women's Club C Classic Sneaker
If you’re feeling like you need to wear a sneaker, don’t forget that dirty or worn-out trainers aren’t allowed at the grass court tournament. Instead, go for a simple, minimalist sneaker, such as classic tennis shoes.
-
Ralph Lauren Collection Capri Striped Button-Up Shirt
While Ralph Lauren is perhaps more closely associated with the US Open as opposed to Wimbledon, this sophisticated striped button-down is perfect for the British tennis tournament. It’s a great alternative to a sloppy t-shirt.
-
Bottega Veneta Small Arco Tote
For a splurge-worthy Wimbledon accessory, perhaps a chic (but also practical!) petite tote? Bottega’s small Arco bag is roomy enough to fit all your extras (think a water bottle, wallet, sunglasses, and so on), but compact enough that you won’t feel weighed down.