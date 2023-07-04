Jet Set: Wimbledon Packing List

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. It’s time for one of the most exciting sporting events of the season—we’re referring to Wimbledon, of course. The Wimbledon tennis championship tournament is back, and if you’re jetting across the pond to the All England Lawn Tennis Club for the first time, you might not know what to pack. Don’t fret, tennis fans—we’ve got you covered. The Grand Slam event in London is one of the more polished tennis tournaments when it comes to the unofficial dress code; think smart casual—you can’t go wrong with a sundress or trousers and a blouse. The championships always bring an A-list crowd (it wouldn’t be a true Wimbledon experience without a royal spotting, and Kate Middleton is oft seen sitting in the Royal Box, watching the action on Centre Court), so bring your best sartorial looks to the game. From a classic button-down and chic tote to a breezy sundress and stylish shades, here’s what we’re loving and coveting right now for Wimbledon.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.