Away Luggage Debuts a New Take on the Classics

It all started with a carry-on suitcase. Away changed the travel game in 2016, when they launched a durable, sleek, polycarbonate piece of luggage with a no-frills matte finish. Seven years later, they’re doing it again.

Inspired by their community of travelers, Away is relaunching their core Classics line, with new and improved, streamlined versions of the iconic polycarbonate suitcase. Along with revamped iterations of the Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium and Large sizes, they are also offering a brand-new option, the Trunk. Standing at 31.3 inches tall, the latest case is ideal for long-haul travelers. No matter which handle you grab, seven new colors (in addition to Away’s signature Black, Navy and Coast hues) ensure that you’ll travel in style.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

“Since Away was founded in 2015, our mission has been to create the most perfect, most thoughtfully-designed version of everything you need for travel. Our community has been vital to us delivering on this mission: their voices and their feedback are at the core of everything we do. This evolution of our most beloved product is a direct response to their shifting needs, travel habits and style preferences, and it reaffirms our commitment to designing with real travelers in mind,” Away’s CEO and co-founder Jen Rubio shared in a statement.

In addition to these wide-scale changes, more technical, yet just-as-significant improvements, such as a new underside grab handle, interior color coordination and mobility and grip optimization, make this line particularly impressive. Away has redesigned their handles so that it’s easier to lift the bags, plus the 360-degree spinner wheels, combination locks and zippers have been revamped for a more streamlined travel experience. The brand also updated the luggage tag, added new interior pockets and strengthened the compression system, in addition to enlarging the size of the laundry bag.

Now, onto the new shades: Say hello to Olive, Chili, Persimmon, Seafoam, Salt, Wave and Garnet, all inspired by places around the world—think the maple trees of Japan (a muted red Chili) or the mirrored salt flats of Peru (in the creamy neutral Salt). While Away’s staple matte finish is a fan favorite, Wave (a bright blue), Salt and Garnet (a deep red) are now offered in a gloss finish previously only available in limited edition releases.

What’s more, to make sure that travelers can continue to access every nook and cranny of our world, Away is upping their sustainability efforts. With this new release, the brand has increased their use of repurposed materials. They’ve also made their own suitcases more recyclable by perfecting the ratio of materials.

The redesigned Classics collection is now live to shop at Away, with prices ranging from $315 to $475. Below, take a peek at our favorite styles from the drop.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.