Jet Set: The Best Beach Bags

Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you're already packing for your next adventure or you're just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we're here to help with all your jet setting needs. There's still plenty of summertime left, which means spending as much time at the beach as possible. Whether you have a long warm weather getaway planned or a quick day trip on the books, you're going to need a dependable and chic bag to tote around all your beach day essentials. From classic canvas carryalls and mesh totes to stylish straw bags and customizable options, these are the best beach bags we're loving and coveting right now.
Our favorite beach bags for all your summer trips.
Hat Attack New York Jane Tote
Is there anything more quintessentially summer than a raffia beach tote? This breezy carryall has an open top for easy access to SPF and all your other beach essentials, with two shoulder straps and a spacious interior.
Rothy's The Lightweight Mega Tote
Rothy’s durable and lightweight tote bag is a great classic option, which you can just as easily use for non-beach days (it’s a wonderful work bag, too). This extra-large bag is machine washable, with tons of space for beach towels, flip flops, swimsuits and anything else you might need for a day in the sun. It comes in a plenty of colorways, and the interior zipper pocket is super convenient to store your valuables, too.
L.L. Bean Boat and Tote
You can’t go wrong with a tried-and-true classic like the L.L. Bean cotton canvas Boat and Tote. If you need a heavy duty, no-nonsense (but still extremely cute) beach tote bag, this is for you—it’s spacious but not unwieldy, and is super sturdy. Plus, you can add a monogram for a little extra personalization.
Clare V. Sandy Bag
This cotton rope, mesh-like bag is supremely packable, with padded leather handles and a braided body that expands depending on how much you’ve decided to carry around.
Paravel Medium Cabana Tote
This water-resistant canvas tote bag is perfect for all your upcoming beach trips, with a large main compartment with a zipper closure, plus smaller interior pockets. It’s also a good choice to bring as your personal bag along with your carry-on suitcase.
Vineyard Vines Vineyard Whale Classic Tote
This perfectly preppy canvas tote bag features two interior pockets and double top handles, with a zipper closure on top, plus the classic Vineyard Vines label on the exterior pocket. It’s practical yet cute, with enough room for sunscreen, your latest beach read, wallet and other essentials, but not so large that it’s cumbersome.
Loewe Fold Logo-Handle Raffia Shopper
If you’re ready to splurge on a chic forever straw beach bag, consider Loewe’s luxurious shopper-style carryall, which is such a stylish option for frolicking around on any warm weather vacation.
Marc Jacobs The Large Mesh Tote
This Marc Jacobs large tote comes in tons of different materials, sizes and colors, but this particular silhouette is ideal for beach days. The nylon mesh beach tote is super sheer, so you can see all the items you’ve secured inside the bag, with a size handle and top zipper.