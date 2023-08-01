Jet Set: The Best Beach Bags

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. There’s still plenty of summertime left, which means spending as much time at the beach as possible. Whether you have a long warm weather getaway planned or a quick day trip on the books, you’re going to need a dependable and chic bag to tote around all your beach day essentials. From classic canvas carryalls and mesh totes to stylish straw bags and customizable options, these are the best beach bags we’re loving and coveting right now.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.