The Most Romantic Restaurants for a Date Night in Dallas

Dallas is known for its ever-growing population and incredible Tex-Mex, but the Texas city is also home to plenty of date night-worthy romantic restaurants. Though several new eateries have popped up as of late, many of the most popular spots have been around for years, proving to be timeless classics that locals and visitors can’t get enough of. From French fare in a transportive, Parisian-inspired dining room to fresh sushi in a modern and sultry setting, Dallas does it big. Without further ado, here are some of the best restaurants for a romantic date night in Dallas.

7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209

When it comes to the Dallas sushi scene, Shinsei is one of the best. The creative rolls and immersive ambiance have garnered a huge following of loyal regulars, and for good reason. From the main dining room to the back patio, each section of the restaurant has its own charm. A cozy corner booth in the dimly lit lounge is perfect for pre- or post-dinner drinks, and you won’t want to miss out on the blood orange margarita. Though you’ll find tons of local favorites on the menu, some must-order items include the Katina’s crispy rice, the Dragon Lady pressed roll and the Hawaiian sashimi.

7709 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209

Just around the corner from Shinsei, Dea Restaurant is the latest and greatest concept from restaurateurs Tracy Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea brings coastal Italian cooking to the heart of Texas, and the patterned booths, fringe chandeliers and dim lighting set a stunning scene. Enjoy a craft cocktail or a glass of vino while you nibble on the daily selection of citrus-cured crudo or some rich roasted bone marrow. All of the pastas are handmade, but the premium cuts like the Piedmontese filet and Kobe Wagyu ribeye boast unbeatable quality.

1321 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75202

The French Room at The Adolphus Hotel looks like something straight out of Versailles, thanks to the tall ceilings, glamorous chandeliers and classic white tablecloths. For celebrating a special anniversary or birthday, the French Room never fails to impress. If you’re a fan of seafood, order the Nova Scotia Halibut with sweet potato risotto as your main course, though the Black Angus beef tenderloin is another amazing entrée, but you’ll definitely want to save room for the brioche pudding as dessert.

2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219

The menu at the Mansion Restaurant changes with the seasons, but you’ll always find innovative takes on American cuisine with a French twist. The oysters, topped with mignonette pearls, are a can’t-miss appetizer. The Japanese A5 Wagyu striploin melts in your mouth, while the porcini mushroom ravioli is loved by vegetarians and carnivores alike. While the bright and modern dining room is beautiful, try to snag a table on the patio (weather permitting) for a delicious date night dinner under the stars.

2323 N Henderson Ave #109, Dallas, TX 75206

Those seeking a comfortable atmosphere that is refined but not stuffy will love Gemma. This American bistro has mastered the art of approachable luxury, with a menu that is heavily influenced by California’s coastal cuisine. The raw bar section features plenty of seafood staples, from shrimp ceviche to hamachi crudo. However, no trip to Gemma is complete with an order of pasta. The braised rabbit pappardelle is a popular choice that pairs nicely with the tempura squash blossoms and sweet gem Caesar salad. End your meal with the passion fruit crème brûlée or the Earl Grey tiramisu.

5360 W Lovers Ln #220, Dallas, TX 75209

Rise Soufflé is a whimsical French bistro located in Inwood Village. Come for the masterfully prepared soufflés, and stay for the cozy and charming ambiance. The marshmallow soup is a unique and sweet starter, but the steamed Artichoke Andree is a must-order appetizer. There are also plenty of savory soufflés to choose from, with flavors ranging from truffle mushroom to herb and spicy sausage. Though you won’t regret a full dinner at Rise, it is also one of the best spots for dessert and drinks, and the Grand Marnier soufflé is pure decadence.