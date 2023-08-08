Home Set: The Best Linen Pants for Summer

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Linen pants are a summer wardrobe powerhouse, thanks to the breathable, lightweight nature of the material. Yes, linen is likely going to wrinkle, but it’s one of the few fabrics where that’s actually part of it’s charm and appeal. No warm weather closet is complete without a pair (or three) of linen pants, whether you’re looking for a breezy coastal grandmother aesthetic or a monochrome minimalist look. From polished high-waisted options and carefree white pants to casual joggers and nautical stripes, these are the linen pants we’re loving and coveting right now.
Farm Rio High-Rise Linen Pants
These pleated high-waisted wide-leg linen pants are an instant wardrobe staple; pair them with a simple tucked-in t-shirt for an effortlessly cool look.
Michael Stars Jules Linen Pant
For a versatile linen pant that can easily be dressed up or down, consider this high-waisted silhouette. These are made from 100 percent biodegradable linen, and have an elastic waist with a drawstring. They can be super casual, or spiced up with the right accessories and top.
Hudson Jeans Linen-Blend High-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
For a perfectly summer look, try these breezy white linen pants. These have a relaxed fit, an adjustable tie waist and wide leg. Pair them with a matching white top for the ultimate laidback warm weather ensemble.
Favorite Daughter The Agnes Linen Pant
If you’re on the hunt for a pair of linen pants that work in your transitional wardrobe, look no further than these mid-rise trousers. The almost-black hue works for every season, and you can wear them with everything from a coordinating button-down to a matching blazer.
Reformation Olina Straight Leg Linen Drawstring Pants
Keep it casual in these flowy drawstring linen pants, which are just as suitable when worn over a swimsuit as for a day out and about or lounging at home. The elastic waistband on these pull-on pants promises they’ll be oh-so-comfy, too.
Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant
The structured waistband and pleated leg lends a more elevated feel to these versatile linen trousers.
J. Crew Linen Blend Seaside Pant
These linen blend pants come in a few different colors, but the pretty deep green is such a stylish option for this time of year. The drawstring waist promises optimal comfort, while the straight leg maintains polish, for a loose but not baggy feel. These also come in classic, tall and petite options, for every height.
Faithfull the Brand La Plage De Mau Flared Linen Pants
These nautical bottoms just might be the ultimate summer pant. The flared leg adds a high-fashion touch, while the bold blue-and-white stripes are a dream combination of preppy and cool.
MagicLinen Alcudia Wide Leg Linen Pants
For an elegant yet breezy aesthetic, try these minimalist brown pants, composed of high-quality linen.
Darling Journey Easy Pant
These linen and rayon-blend pants have an elastic waist and a barrel-leg hem, and make for a great travel outfit.