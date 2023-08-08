Home Set: The Best Linen Pants for Summer

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Linen pants are a summer wardrobe powerhouse, thanks to the breathable, lightweight nature of the material. Yes, linen is likely going to wrinkle, but it’s one of the few fabrics where that’s actually part of it’s charm and appeal. No warm weather closet is complete without a pair (or three) of linen pants, whether you’re looking for a breezy coastal grandmother aesthetic or a monochrome minimalist look. From polished high-waisted options and carefree white pants to casual joggers and nautical stripes, these are the linen pants we’re loving and coveting right now.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.