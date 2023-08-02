The Best Michelin-Starred Restaurants in L.A.

Los Angeles is known for having some of the best food trucks and hole-in-the-wall eateries in the country. From dim sum to Korean BBQ, L.A. offers an abundance of diverse and authentic cuisine. However, the City of Angels is also home to quite a few of the most innovative and renowned restaurants in the world. A Michelin star is one of the highest accolades a restaurant can receive, and several L.A. restaurants have been able to achieve this coveted award.

Though the most recent 2023 Michelin awards didn’t give too many brand-new stars to Los Angeles eateries, many iconic restaurants retained their exclusive Michelin status. Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind sushi experience or a multi-course pasta feast, these are some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in L.A.

5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Providence is a legendary Los Angeles institution that puts the spotlight on sustainably-sourced seafood. This two-Michelin-starred restaurant is headed by Chef Michael Cimarusti, and though Providence maintains a traditional fine dining feel, sustainability remains at the forefront of its operation. In fact, this focus on protecting the planet just earned Providence a well-deserved Green Star in 2023. Though seafood is the main event here, the seasonal menu usually features some sort of beef alternative.

1104 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Mélisse Restaurant by chef Josiah Citrin serves masterful California cuisine in the heart of Santa Monica. With two Michelin stars under its belt, Mélisse offers an intimate experience with only 14 seats in the whole restaurant. A dinner at Mélisse includes 18 courses that showcase the beauty of California’s produce, along with globally-inspired flavors and techniques. The menu goes through regular changes, but expect highlights like A5 Wagyu beef and caviar-topped beef tartare.

3455 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034

N/Naka blends the art of Japanese cuisine with farm-fresh California ingredients. The plating at this two-Michelin-star restaurant looks like something out of a museum, and though the dishes are almost too pretty to eat, you won’t be able to resist. N/Naka specializes in kaiseki, a Japanese dinner filled with multiple courses. The Modern Kaiseki is the main menu offered, and features 13 courses for $310. However, there is also a vegetarian menu available for plant-based diners.

923 E 3rd St #109, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Camphor blends French cuisine with Indian influences in a bright and airy restaurant in DTLA’s Arts District. Unlike most Michelin-starred, fine dining establishments, Camphor allows patrons to order à la carte, resulting in a more casual experience that is still met with the highest level of quality and service. Reservations are recommended, but guests are also welcome to walk in at their leisure. Some menu highlights include the lobster with coral bisque, steak au poivre and stuffed clams.

777 S Alameda St Building 1, Suite 114, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Kato is a Michelin-starred establishment that offers an omakase-style dining experience. It features Taiwanese favorites inspired by chef Jonathan Yao’s upbringing. Located at The Row DTLA, Kato has a modern and sleek dining room where couples and groups are able to gather over a multi-course meal that they won’t soon forget. The cocktail program is equally as impressive.

6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Gwen is a restaurant and butcher shop from Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone and his business partner, Luke Stone. This Hollywood hotspot has one Michelin star, and the modern, chandelier-adorned dining room provides an elevated backdrop to a meat-forward meal that focuses on the artistry behind butchers. The elegant sides served alongside the premium steaks are usually sourced from the Hollywood Farmers’ Market, and guests are able to order à la carte at their leisure.

16101 Ventura Blvd #255, Encino, CA 91436

Encino’s Pasta Bar is a one Michelin star restaurant created by Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee, the masterminds behind Sushi by Scratch. Pasta Bar first gained a Michelin star in 2021, and has since maintained its status thanks to an innovative menu and intimate setting. The 12-course pasta tasting costs $225 per person, and you’ll definitely want to make a reservation as far in advance as possible.

16573 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436

If you’re a fan of omakase, Shin Sushi should be at the top of your foodie bucket list. This Encino eatery brings a true taste of Tokyo to L.A., and each course is served directly by the chef at the sushi bar. Shin Sushi is open every day, except Monday, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The fish is unbelievably fresh, and the nigiri is perfectly paired with a variety of herbs and sauces.

1320 E 7th St #126, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Hayato is another lauded restaurant located at The Row DTLA, boasting two Michelin stars. This seven-seat eatery uses traditional Japanese techniques along with farm-fresh and locally sourced ingredients to create an unforgettable kaiseki meal. The level of care and quality radiates across each dish.

609 La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

As the name suggests, Sushi Ginza Onodera is an omakase restaurant that originated in Tokyo. The Edomae-style sushi at the West Hollywood location is just as amazing as what you’ll find in Japan, earning Sushi Ginza Onodera L.A. two Michelin stars in 2019. There are also locations in New York and Hawaii. Some dishes take as long as 10 minutes to prepare, allowing guests to watch the entire process right in front of them. Though there are some cooked dishes that will blow you away, the nigiri is what truly shines.