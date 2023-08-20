Where to Get the Best Old Fashioneds in L.A.

Perhaps the most classic cocktail of all time, the old fashioned is a whiskey-based libation that hits heavy and has a zesty finish. The ingredients are pretty minimal, and besides whiskey, the old fashioned is made using just sugar, bitters and an orange peel. This stiff drink makes for the ideal nightcap, and if whiskey is your spirit of choice, there really is no better cocktail. Despite the fact that this tried and true sipper needs no improvement, many Los Angeles bars and restaurants have put a new spin on the old fashioned. Without further ado, here’s where to get the best old fashioned cocktails in L.A.

7465 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Melrose Umbrella Co. is, without a doubt, one of the coolest cocktail bars in L.A. The rustic interior is reminiscent of a Prohibition era speakeasy, and you’ll always find loyal locals posting up after a long work day. The diverse and unique menu showcases the skills of the talented mixologists, and the attention to detail is apparent in every sip. If you’re a fan of the old fashioned, you’ll be pleased to find four different renditions on the menu. The Don’s Old Fashioned uses tequila and mezcal, while the classically prepared Umbrella Old Fashioned keeps things traditional. Proceeds toward the Giving Tree Old Fashioned contribute to reforestation efforts in California, making it a cocktail for a cause.

2905 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292

Pair your old fashioned with old-school Italian cuisine when you dine at Scopa. The red brick walls and timeless dishes work together to bring a true sense of Italian tradition and culture to L.A. There are two different old fashioned cocktails on the menu, with the main difference between them being the kind of whiskey used. The Scopa Old Fashioned is made with NULU Single Barrel Bourbon, while the Atomic Old Fashioned uses Fortuna Kentucky Straight Bourbon. No matter which one you choose, be sure to enjoy it alongside the bucatini and veal chop Milanese.

22160 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Located in Woodland Hills, Casaléna provides a chic yet homey space to savor Mediterranean bites and beverages. This family-owned restaurant just opened in June 2023, and has already won the hearts of nearby residents. Enjoy pasta, pizza and grilled dishes, and don’t miss out on Casaléna’s Smoked Fig Old Fashioned. Made with rye and Irish whiskey, this innovative take on an old fashioned uses fig cordial and fig bitters to create a decadent libation that will entice even the most hesitant of whiskey drinkers. The orange oils provide the citrus flavor that old fashioned cocktails are known for, and the cherry wood smoke adds the ideal amount of complexity. Rather than a traditional orange peel, this is garnished with dried figs.

225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

The legendary Dante in New York City has been a beloved hotspot ever since the original first opened in 1915. Now, L.A. locals are able to enjoy a taste of this iconic establishment on the West Coast. Located on top of the Maybourne Beverly Hills, Dante serves Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, along with sweeping city views. The Fireside Old Fashioned is the perfect drink to wind down with during sunset; it’s made with Glenfiddich 14-year-old Bourbon Barrel Reserve and Johnnie Walker Black Label. Palo Cortado enhances the dryness of this cocktail as the smoked raisin syrup adds a subtle hint of sweetness. Pair the Fireside Old Fashioned with the steak tartare, Diavola pizza and dry-aged New York strip.

9159 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Head to the Bar Next Door to enjoy quality craft cocktails in a sleek yet laid-back environment. This Sunset Boulevard staple is one of the newest cocktail dens to land in West Hollywood, but the vintage decor gives it a cozy and transportive feel. The classic old fashioned is, of course, made with bourbon, but patrons also have the option to try it with rye whiskey, mezcal, brandy, tequila or gin. If you’re in the mood for something similar to an old fashioned but with a little more complexity, order the Doheny Drive. The Campari and orange essence lend an even more citrus-forward taste than a standard old fashioned, and the Fernet-Branca adds a hint of licorice.

777 S Alameda St Building 1, Suite 114, Los Angeles, CA 90021

When it comes to fine dining, Michelin-starred Kato is one of the best, with an innovative and modern Taiwanese menu. Still, the new Old Fashioned Bar Cart is sure to steal the show here. The white oak and brushed nickel bar cart was custom-made by local designer Chris Earl, with glassware by Kimura. Patrons choose between three different cask finishes of Kavalan Whiskey, before the cocktail is finished with Taiwanese black sugar and angostura bitters. To top it off, the full old fashioned experience includes a hand-carved piece of Kuramoto ice.