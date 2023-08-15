The Best Oyster Bars in Los Angeles

Nothing screams seaside dining like freshly shucked oysters on the half shell. These briny bivalves pair perfectly with a crisp glass of champagne and a coastal breeze, making Los Angeles the ideal place for enjoying oysters. From Santa Monica to Silver Lake, L.A. is scattered with elegant oyster bars that serve fresh shellfish and world-class wines, alongside immaculate vibes. Not interested in the texture of raw oysters? Many places offer oysters Rockefeller, which come grilled and topped with a rich garlic butter. No matter what your preference is, we’ve got you covered. These are the best oyster bars in L.A. for savoring the last days of summer—and any season, for that matter.

4880 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Found Oyster is a small, charming restaurant in East Hollywood that’s perfect for a glass of wine and oysters after work. In true oyster bar fashion, this neighborhood eatery only offers bar and counter seating. Since Found Oyster doesn’t take reservations, you might run into a bit of a wait, so it’s best to arrive on the earlier side, if possible. In addition to oysters and clams from the raw bar, be sure to check out Found Oyster’s iconic lobster bisque roll.

1355 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Hoping to pair your oysters with an ocean view? Blue Plate Oysterette in Santa Monica is a locally-loved restaurant right on Ocean Avenue, and has been a Westside staple since 2009. The blue-and-white establishment has a nautical appeal that is reminiscent of what you’d find on the East Coast. The oysters selection changes daily, so there are always new options to explore. If you’re visiting with a group, consider ordering one of the seafood towers for a little taste of everything from the raw bar. Prefer cooked over raw? Try Chelsea’s Kyotos; these grilled oysters are topped with a decadent Kyoto butter and shouldn’t be missed.

4701 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042

The recently opened Queen St. (the sister restaurant of Found Oyster) was named after one of the most iconic streets in Charleston, South Carolina. Inspired by chef Ari Kolender’s upbringing in Charleston, Queen St. transports guests to the coastal South with its rustic decor, vintage paintings and seafood-forward menu. The oyster bar serves as the focal point of the restaurant, and features stained glass and warm wooden accents. The bar-style seating is perfect for solo diners hoping to enjoy a round of oysters at their leisure, or couples looking to dine casually. The standard oysters on the half shell rotate regularly based on what’s available, but the oysters Cousteau are a must-order for seasoned foodies. For the latter, each oyster costs $18 and is topped with fresh Santa Barbara uni and caviar.

8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Connie & Ted’s brings a true taste of the East Coast to L.A. Created by chef Michael Cimarusti, the mastermind behind Michelin-starred Providence, this West Hollywood hotspot has old-school charm that has made it a favorite among locals looking to cure their craving for fresh oysters and clam chowder. Customize your tray of oysters and top them with a light mignonette and some freshly shaved horseradish before moving on to heartier dishes like the fresh Maine lobster roll or hot fish sandwich. Whether you’re stopping by for brunch or dinner, the meal won’t disappoint.

777 South Alameda Street ROW, #154, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Located at The Row in DTLA, Rappahannock Oyster Bar is a go-to spot for an elevated lunch near the office. The space has an industrial vibe, and the patio is perfect for enjoying cold oysters on a sunny day. However, the marble oyster counter is beautiful and even offers a peak at the behind-the-scenes magic in the kitchen. One of the best things about dining at Rappahannock Oyster Bar is the fact that everything is as sustainably and responsibly-sourced as possible. The Chesapeake Bay-farmed oysters are the restaurant’s signature variety, but there are also plenty of West Coast oysters to try, too.

1637 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

L & E Oyster Bar caters to loyal regulars and seafood lovers looking to get their fix in Silver Lake. The oysters are shipped directly to L & E on the daily, and quality sourcing is a top priority. If you visit from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, enjoy discounted oysters, wine and cocktails. Oysters can be ordered by the half dozen or dozen, but there are a few other bites that you’ll want to try, including the shrimp cocktail, cajun street corn and lobster mac and cheese.