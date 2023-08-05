The Pickle Martini: Where to Find Summer’s Hottest (and Coldest) Cocktail in New York

Summer’s hottest drink (or really, coldest) has officially arrived—and no, it’s not yet another spritz. Instead, it’s the pickle martini: refreshing, salty, entirely unique and a hit with pickle people everywhere. Sure, it might not be as Instagrammable as a tropical cocktail, but it’s classic with a twist.

The next time you debate ordering your go-to martini with extra olives, or contemplate an espresso ‘tini, consider trying out a pickle martini instead. If you’re interested, there are plenty of extra chic options all over the city, whether you’re a Brooklynite or an uptown girl. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the very best, from a classic French favorite to a buzzy new Brooklyn bistro.

605 Carlton Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

This brand-new Prospect Heights restaurant, from the team behind Williamsburg’s best brunch spot (the Jewish deli-inspired neighborhood favorite Gertie’s), serves up a delightfully elevated pickle cocktail that will make anyone a believer in the drink. The “Dirty Gertie,” which is available on the Williamsburg menu (although you might not want to pair your brunch bagel with booze), inspired Gertrude’s savory dill pickle martini, made with dill aquavit, dry vermouth and pickle brine for a surprisingly refreshing summertime must-order. Owner Nate Adler describes the buzzy new restaurant as an “ode to the New York Bistro.”

“There’s no better way to pay homage than with ice cold martinis,” Adler told Observer. “The response has been absolutely insane; I think there’s currently a martini obsession in New York City and we hit it at the right time.”

52 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014

Stephen Starr and Keith McNally’s classic French bistro in the Meatpacking District offers Le Petit Pickle, a cocktail topped with a skewer of cornichons and created with Tito’s and house-made pickle brine. What could be cuter (or more Parisian) than a cornichon topping?

Mark Murphy, Starr’s director of bar operations, told Observer, “Olive brine tends to have very little, if any, vinegar. The addition of a pickle brine gives a dirty martini a touch of that vinegar pop and brightness perfect for summer sipping.”

140 E 41st St. New York, NY 10017

The team behind happy hour favorites like the Spaniard and Penrose opened up Albert’s Bar in Midtown, and the Dirty Pickle Martini has been a major hit. The cocktail is made with Tito’s and McClure’s Spicy Pickle Juice, so hopefully, you like ‘em hot—think spicy marg meets a classic martini.

Beverage director Pete Vasconcellos told Observer that the custom martini is a staple because “it’s so simple, but requires the perfect spicy pickle brine to be delicious,” adding that unsurprisingly, “people love them.” Plus, Vasconcellos believes it doubles as a hangover preventative, because “the electrolytes in the pickle juice make for better wake-ups the next morning.”

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Williamsburg’s latest Israeli hot spot, located on the rooftop of the Moxy hotel, offers up plenty of interesting, fresh takes on the martini, like an espresso version made with labneh. The Levinsky Market Martini Service is a must-try—it’s made with Grey Goose or Beefeater Gin and paired with dry vermouth, the house-made dirty brine and served with, of course, more pickles on the side.

“The Levinsky Market Martini pays homage to one of the famous markets in Tel Aviv—I wanted to incorporate ingredients that you would find there, like sumac and preserved lemons,” Christine Wiseman, beverage director of Bar Lab Hospitality, explained. “The base of the brine is olive juice, so I suppose you can call this a nice dirty martini, but it is so much brighter than that.” Wiseman added that it pairs perfectly with the Israeli fare on the menu, and describes the taste as “sour and a tang that makes your mouth pucker and go back in for another sip.”

2745 Broadway, New York, NY 10025

Ellington is a classic American restaurant that first opened in Harlem, before moving to a larger location on the Upper West Side. This pickle martini keeps it (almost) classic with Tito’s, dry vermouth, pickle juice and a frozen pickle to top it all off. Ellington’s founder Glenda Sansone said they added the pickle martini after numerous requests and “to bring a little variation to the classic martinis that we currently serve.” Now, they’re getting several orders a week for the cocktail. Stop by on Sunday for live jazz—some in collaboration with Duke Ellington’s granddaughter Mercedes Ellington—as the perfect pairing with your pickletini.

145 Borinquen Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11211

This pickletini is served at the Williamsburg mainstay in collaboration with The Community Spirit Vodka, and the brand donates a portion of each bottle to nonprofits. The Brooklyn restaurant’s version of the pickled mixed drink is a bit spicy, as it’s made with bird’s eye chili-infused dry vermouth and cabbage pickle brine juice, and is finished off with a sprig of dill.

390 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215

This Brooklyn speakeasy serves up a specialty cocktail made with homemade pickle brine and vodka, but it can easily be swapped for gin. That’s not the only reason for pickle lovers to rejoice, as this restaurant has an entire pickle program on its menu (including mushrooms, brined beets, baby carrots and more).

Ronny Jaramillo, the mixologist and managing partner at 390 Social, explained they added it to the menu for a personal reason—but it became one of the speakeasy’s best-selling cocktails, and his favorite. “One of our owners loathes olives, which got us thinking about a savory alternative to the traditional dirty martini. We make our own pickles in house and the juice is so delicious, we decided to do an outright swap of olive brine for pickle brine, and the result was delightful!”

54 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018

450 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10016

The two Pando locations both offer their take on the pickle martini, called “The Biz,” and made with pickle juice, olive oil and honey. The drink is inspired by crafting the perfect vinaigrette, with a mix of acid, fat and sweet. The innovative mixture is then added to a vodka or gin martini with dry French vermouth and a lemon twist, for a savory take on your go-to ‘tini.