The Most Exciting Rooftop Bars in L.A.

There’s no better combo than panoramic city views and a craft cocktail. Whether you’re embarking on a romantic date night or a birthday celebration, imbibing on a picturesque rooftop never gets old. Luckily, Los Angeles is home to amazing rooftop bars specializing in both epic vistas and innovative drinks. From a desert-themed lounge to an open-air space that boasts unbeatable views of the Hollywood sign, we’ve rounded up the best rooftop bars in L.A. for every occasion.

1518 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

With its rich music history and cool cocktails, Grandmaster Recorders is a must-visit in Hollywood. The modern dining room is ideal for dinner, but the spacious rooftop is one of the best places for a drink at golden hour. Snag a plush corner couch and admire the nearby Hollywood sign as you sip one of the delightful concoctions. For something on the lighter side, order the seasonal Grandmaster Slushy or cool off with a refreshing frosé. The Midnight Vultures is a smoky libation made with mezcal and prickly pair, but there is also a solid selection of orange, red and white wines by the glass, too.

6516 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Desert 5 Spot opened in late 2021, and has been a bustling nightlife destination in Hollywood ever since. As the name suggests, Desert 5 Spot is a desert-themed rooftop bar that transports guests straight to Joshua Tree. Expect a blend of country and classic rock live music as you enjoy a zesty margarita or canned beer. If you want to fit the theme, don’t forget your favorite cowboy boots and Western-inspired attire.

603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Located right on the corner of Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard, E.P. & L.P. sits in one of the most happening and affluent areas of town—it’s no surprise that it’s one of West Hollywood’s most popular rooftops. The lively atmosphere and idyllic views at the L.P. Rooftop have made it a local staple, and it’s just as much fun during the day as it is at night. It’s also one of the largest rooftops in the whole city, and though you have to wait for a table during the busy weekends, there are plenty of places to post up during your visit. Order a batch of waffle fries or chips and guac, along with a spicy Sex On Fire cocktail.

416 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Looking to imbibe poolside in Downtown Los Angeles? Head to Broken Shaker at the Freehand Hotel. Since it is only open until 10:00 p.m. on the weekends, Broken Shaker is best for sunset drinks and bites before a night out. The small but mighty menu at this vibrant and colorful rooftop bar features hearty favorites like carne asada French fries, crispy fish tacos and a classic cheeseburger. Though the food is great, the craft cocktails are the stars here. The daily punch and sangria never fail to impress, but if you’re looking to match the bright and airy vibes of Broken Shaker, order the Bikini Mai Tai. The 24 Carrot Cap is a unique and slightly savory drink that blends carrot juice and cachaça, while the $300 punch bowl is perfect for large groups.

9388 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Funke is one the newest restaurants to hit Beverly Hills. While you’ll definitely want to secure a reservation for dinner, the rooftop Bar Funke is open to walk-ins looking for elevated appetizers and cocktails. The rose quartz bar serves as the focal point of the rooftop, but the comfy, white couches are great for leisurely eating and drinking. Since Bar Funke is open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, patrons are also able to stop by for a nightcap before hitting the town or heading home. For a truly luxurious experience, indulge in Petrossian Caviar service along with some bubbles or an Aperol spritz.

929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Upstairs at Ace Hotel provides stellar city views and a hip, modern setting in the heart of DTLA. Since this rooftop bar doesn’t serve much food, it’s best to eat dinner downstairs at LOAM, before heading up for drinks. Happy Hour takes place Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and includes discounted wine, beer and cocktails. Those who like things on the sweeter side will appreciate the rum, coconut and cold brew Banano, or try the Chiller, a frozen cocktail that changes daily.