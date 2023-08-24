The Best Skincare Products for the Modern Man’s Grooming Arsenal

Gents, it’s high time we blew the whistle on outdated men’s grooming habits. Welcome to the a new era of men’s skincare, where rugged charm marries radiant glow, and skincare is as essential to your daily routine as brushing your teeth. Forget the days when a humble bar of soap and shaving cream played the starring roles in your grooming product repertoire. Today, our skin is gunning for the red carpet treatment, aspiring to reach Ryan Gosling’s Ken-like perfection in the Barbie movie.

Think of your skin as the hardworking hero, soldiering on from morning till night, battling the invisible enemies: relentless sun, pesky pollution and the ever-looming stress monsters of everyday life. But rest easy, because we’ve assembled an elite team of skincare superheroes, all raring to beef up your skin’s defenses and inject some much-needed resilience. From MVP serums, vitamin-infused moisturizers, pore-purging masks and much more, each product is your trusty sidekick, all set to lock horns with your skin’s nemeses, ensuring you remain at the top of your game.

A hot tip from those in the know: monthly facials aren’t just frivolous pampering sessions, they’re an essential pit stop on your skincare journey. We’re coining it the “skintermission,” a necessary pause for your skin to kick back, rejuvenate, repair and reload. So, gear up with these proven skincare weapons, ready to transform your medicine cabinet from a basic storage spot to a veritable shrine of male skincare this summer and yearlong.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.