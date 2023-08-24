Lifestyle

Ace the Style Game in These Chic Tennis Dresses

You'll wear these adorable tennis dresses on and off the court.

Serve looks on and off the court in a stylish tennis dress. Recreational Habits

The U.S. Open begins next week, but you don’t have to wait for the first match of the Grand Slam tournament to get into the tenniscore mood. Tennis fashion is everywhere right now, and while the sporty aesthetic is having quite the viral moment, it’s not just a fleeting trend. Tennis-inspired attire has been popular for decades, and the look is here to stay, both on and off the court. As much as we adore a preppy tennis sweater or a glittery tennis bracelet, there’s no denying that the classic tennis dress is an activewear staple.

The tennis dress is surely one of the most iconic pieces of women’s workout apparel out there; it’s sporty yet polished, and has the perfect balance of style and functionality. Indeed, aside from the fashion factor, tennis dresses are typically made of a sweat-wicking, stretchy, compressive and supportive material; they usually have built-in shorts, and some have pockets specifically to hold tennis balls.

A tennis dress is really just any dress that you can play the sport in—comfort is key, but it’s all about personal preference. You can’t go wrong with a classic, vintage-inspired tennis dress, complete with a pleated skirt and preppy stripes, but we’re also loving modern interpretations of the workout dress, in a rainbow of colors with more dramatic silhouettes, like a one-shoulder neckline or tutu-inspired skirt, à la Serena Williams’ Off-White x Nike ensemble at the 2018 U.S. Open. Below, see the best tennis dresses that promise to serve up an ace in style.

The Best Tennis Dresses

  • Tory Burch.

    Tory Burch Tory Sport Performance V-Neck Tennis Dress

    Embrace the retro aesthetic in Tory Burch’s preppy, pleated tennis dress.

    $147, Shop Now
  • Polo Ralph Lauren https://www.ralphlauren.com/women-clothing-dresses/us-open-performance-mesh-polo-dress/649263.html US Open Performance Mesh Polo Dress
    Polo Ralph Lauren.

    Polo Ralph Lauren US Open Performance Mesh Polo Dress

    It doesn’t get much more authentic than this Polo Ralph Lauren tennis dress, which is part of the brand’s 2023 U.S. Open collection. It has a polo shirt style collar, short sleeves and a bold green hue that happens to perfectly match the tennis courts.

    $188, Shop Now
  • Adidas Tennis Y-Dress
    Adidas.

    Adidas Tennis Y-Dress

    This black racerback Adidas tennis dress is made of moisture-wicking fabric, and doesn’t compromise on style or performance. It has a built-in sports bra and separate shorts.

    $90, Shop Now
  • EleVen by Venus Williams.

    EleVen by Venus Williams Lover Tennis Dress in Pink

    Grand Slam champion Venus Williams knows firsthand what makes a quality tennis dress, and while her line makes plenty of classic white frocks, why not opt for a more unexpected pink hue? It’s made of a moisture-wicking yet breathable fabric and four-way stretch, though it doesn’t come with a built-in bra or shorts, so you’ll need to get those separately.

    $98, Shop Now
  • woman wearing black tennis dress
    Nike.

    Nike NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Women's Tennis Dress

    Go back to basics with Nike’s classic black tennis dress; which has a higher neckline and is made of lightweight, sweat-wicking materials, with mesh panels and a back cutout.

    $110, Shop Now
  • Recreational Habits.

    Recreational Habits Chris Tennis Dress In White

    This sleek workout dress has tennis court-green trim detail and a flattering, slim-fitting silhouette.

    $135, Shop Now
  • Athleta.

    Lululemon Everlux Short-Lined Tennis Tank Dress

    Lululemon’s adorable white flouncy tennis dress is made of quick-drying, sweat-wicking material, with with built-in shorts and pockets.

    $138, Shop Now
  • Alo.

    Alo Yoga Charmed Tennis Dress

    Alo’s perfectly preppy sleeveless collared tennis dress has buttoned details and a polo-inspired neck.

    $118, Shop Now
  • Vuori.

    Vuori Volley Dress

    The minimalist tennis player will adore this simple white dress, with its clean lines and high neckline.

    $108, Shop Now
  • Koral.

    Koral Pivot Crepe Tennis Dress

    For another traditional tennis whites look, try Koral’s high scoop-neck, open-back mini.

    $150, Shop Now
  • woman wearing white tennis dress
    Reformation.

    Reformation Milana Ecomove Dress

    Reformation’s adorable tennis mini dress is made from a stretchy knit, with black trim on the v-neckline.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Outdoor Voices Court Dress
    Outdoor Voices.

    Outdoor Voices Court Dress

    Outdoor Voices is behind so many of your favorite workout dresses, but we might need to play favorites with this chic white tennis dress, which has a built-in sports bra, skort and cheeky cut-out details. It’s made of a textured compressive fabric that’s supportive and sweat-wicking, with four-way stretch, too.

    $108, Shop Now
  • Gigi C.

    Gigi C. Avery Tennis Dress

    This chic, a-line, black tennis dress has unexpected laser cutouts and is already equipped with built-in shorts and a shelf bra, for extra support.

    $220, Shop Now
  • white tennis dress
    Year of Ours.

    Year of Ours The Ace Dress

    You don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort and ease with this adorable white tennis dress, with its built-in shorts, a scoop neck and performance fabric.

     

    $110, Shop Now
  • Wilson Unmatched Tennis Dress
    Wilson.

    Wilson Unmatched Tennis Dress

    For a classic tennis dress that’s in a neutral shade but isn’t white, try this blue mini, made of stretchy compressive fabric, with a racerback and flattering neon detailing at the waist.

    $88, Shop Now
