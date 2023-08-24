Ace the Style Game in These Chic Tennis Dresses

The U.S. Open begins next week, but you don’t have to wait for the first match of the Grand Slam tournament to get into the tenniscore mood. Tennis fashion is everywhere right now, and while the sporty aesthetic is having quite the viral moment, it’s not just a fleeting trend. Tennis-inspired attire has been popular for decades, and the look is here to stay, both on and off the court. As much as we adore a preppy tennis sweater or a glittery tennis bracelet, there’s no denying that the classic tennis dress is an activewear staple.
The tennis dress is surely one of the most iconic pieces of women’s workout apparel out there; it’s sporty yet polished, and has the perfect balance of style and functionality. Indeed, aside from the fashion factor, tennis dresses are typically made of a sweat-wicking, stretchy, compressive and supportive material; they usually have built-in shorts, and some have pockets specifically to hold tennis balls.
A tennis dress is really just any dress that you can play the sport in—comfort is key, but it’s all about personal preference. You can’t go wrong with a classic, vintage-inspired tennis dress, complete with a pleated skirt and preppy stripes, but we’re also loving modern interpretations of the workout dress, in a rainbow of colors with more dramatic silhouettes, like a one-shoulder neckline or tutu-inspired skirt, à la Serena Williams’ Off-White x Nike ensemble at the 2018 U.S. Open. Below, see the best tennis dresses that promise to serve up an ace in style.
The Best Tennis Dresses
Tory Burch Tory Sport Performance V-Neck Tennis Dress
Embrace the retro aesthetic in Tory Burch’s preppy, pleated tennis dress.
Polo Ralph Lauren US Open Performance Mesh Polo Dress
It doesn’t get much more authentic than this Polo Ralph Lauren tennis dress, which is part of the brand’s 2023 U.S. Open collection. It has a polo shirt style collar, short sleeves and a bold green hue that happens to perfectly match the tennis courts.
Adidas Tennis Y-Dress
This black racerback Adidas tennis dress is made of moisture-wicking fabric, and doesn’t compromise on style or performance. It has a built-in sports bra and separate shorts.
EleVen by Venus Williams Lover Tennis Dress in Pink
Grand Slam champion Venus Williams knows firsthand what makes a quality tennis dress, and while her line makes plenty of classic white frocks, why not opt for a more unexpected pink hue? It’s made of a moisture-wicking yet breathable fabric and four-way stretch, though it doesn’t come with a built-in bra or shorts, so you’ll need to get those separately.
Nike NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Women's Tennis Dress
Go back to basics with Nike’s classic black tennis dress; which has a higher neckline and is made of lightweight, sweat-wicking materials, with mesh panels and a back cutout.
Recreational Habits Chris Tennis Dress In White
This sleek workout dress has tennis court-green trim detail and a flattering, slim-fitting silhouette.
Lululemon Everlux Short-Lined Tennis Tank Dress
Lululemon’s adorable white flouncy tennis dress is made of quick-drying, sweat-wicking material, with with built-in shorts and pockets.
Alo Yoga Charmed Tennis Dress
Alo’s perfectly preppy sleeveless collared tennis dress has buttoned details and a polo-inspired neck.
Vuori Volley Dress
The minimalist tennis player will adore this simple white dress, with its clean lines and high neckline.
Koral Pivot Crepe Tennis Dress
For another traditional tennis whites look, try Koral’s high scoop-neck, open-back mini.
Reformation Milana Ecomove Dress
Reformation’s adorable tennis mini dress is made from a stretchy knit, with black trim on the v-neckline.
Outdoor Voices Court Dress
Outdoor Voices is behind so many of your favorite workout dresses, but we might need to play favorites with this chic white tennis dress, which has a built-in sports bra, skort and cheeky cut-out details. It’s made of a textured compressive fabric that’s supportive and sweat-wicking, with four-way stretch, too.
Gigi C. Avery Tennis Dress
This chic, a-line, black tennis dress has unexpected laser cutouts and is already equipped with built-in shorts and a shelf bra, for extra support.
Year of Ours The Ace Dress
You don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort and ease with this adorable white tennis dress, with its built-in shorts, a scoop neck and performance fabric.
Wilson Unmatched Tennis Dress
For a classic tennis dress that’s in a neutral shade but isn’t white, try this blue mini, made of stretchy compressive fabric, with a racerback and flattering neon detailing at the waist.