Home Set: The Best Tinted Face Sunscreens

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Sunscreen is the most important part of any skincare routine, no matter the time of year. A good SPF is the best way to combat sun damage and premature signs of aging, including wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation and dark spots, and, most importantly, sunscreen is essential in helping protect you from skin cancer-causing UVA and UVB rays. If you’re looking for the best sunscreens that offer some coverage, you’re in the right place. A tinted sunscreen is perfect for those days you want a little but of coverage, but don’t want to deal with a full foundation or even tinted moisturizer situation. It’s the epitome of the clean girl aesthetic. From color correctors and dewy serum formulas to matte finishes and sensitive skin-approved options, these are the best tinted sunscreens we’re loving and coveting right now.
The Best Tinted Face Sunscreens
The best tinted sunscreens to use daily.
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50
This tinted mineral sunscreen is an SPF superstar, and happens to be my go-to product whenever I want to forgo a tinted moisturizer. It comes in four different shades, and while the product initially comes out white, it transforms color when you apply it to your face and rub it in, evening out your skin tone, sans any major white cast. It’s packed with antioxidants and is oil-free but super hydrating, so you don’t have to worry about flaky skin nor breakouts.
Isdin Eryfotona Ageless SPF 50 Sunscreen
This tinted sunscreen not only protects your skin, it actively fights the signs of aging and sun damage, thanks to a combination of peptides, antioxidants and the brand’s DNA Repairsomes formula. This water-resistant mineral SPF is non-comedogenic, lightweight and has a matte finish, and works for both acne-prone skin and sensitive skin types.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Dermatologist-adored Elta MD is highly touted for its sensitive skin-approved formulas, including this tinted sunscreen with niacinamide and zinc oxide, for sun protection from UVA and UVB rays. This nourishing broad-spectrum SPF is fragrance-free, paraben-free and non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores and offers lightweight coverage for those days you want a natural, just slightly glowy finish.
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
While Ilia’s skin tint has more of a serum feel than that of a classic sunscreen, it does offer SPF 40 coverage, for an all-in-one skincare situation. This sheer tint, which is filled with squalane, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, offers a dewy finish, and those with oily skin might want to steer clear, but those that want that glazed look and super light coverage won’t be able to get enough of this superhero product.
SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen
You can’t go wrong with anything SkinCeuticals, and the brand is especially well-suited for oily and acne-prone skin types. This particular option is a sheer, light lotion formula; we like this one on its own, without makeup.
Supergoop CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50
While Supergoop’s Glowscreen tends to get all the attention, don’t sleep on their CC Screen. This color-corrector is buildable, for light- to medium-coverage, in an entirely mineral formula.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Ultra Light Face Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50
La Roche-Posay is one of the best French drugstore brands out there, and their ultra-light universal tint face sunscreen does not disappoint. This broad spectrum sunscreen is a super watery, oil-free formula, with minimal white cast. It’s full of antioxidants, including vitamin E, plus iron oxides and titanium dioxide, and blends right in.