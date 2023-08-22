Home Set: The Best Tinted Face Sunscreens

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Sunscreen is the most important part of any skincare routine, no matter the time of year. A good SPF is the best way to combat sun damage and premature signs of aging, including wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation and dark spots, and, most importantly, sunscreen is essential in helping protect you from skin cancer-causing UVA and UVB rays. If you’re looking for the best sunscreens that offer some coverage, you’re in the right place. A tinted sunscreen is perfect for those days you want a little but of coverage, but don’t want to deal with a full foundation or even tinted moisturizer situation. It’s the epitome of the clean girl aesthetic. From color correctors and dewy serum formulas to matte finishes and sensitive skin-approved options, these are the best tinted sunscreens we’re loving and coveting right now.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.