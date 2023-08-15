Jet Set: The Best Travel Cardigans

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A comfy and cute cardigan is a must for any jet-setter, as both an essential part of your travel day uniform (keep it in your carry-on if you must) and as a key component of your on-the-go wardrobe—after all, layering is key year-round. From lightweight cardigans and heavy cold weather saviors to preppy striped button-downs and colorful knits, these are the best travel cardigans we’re loving and coveting right now.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.