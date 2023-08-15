Jet Set: The Best Travel Cardigans

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A comfy and cute cardigan is a must for any jet-setter, as both an essential part of your travel day uniform (keep it in your carry-on if you must) and as a key component of your on-the-go wardrobe—after all, layering is key year-round. From lightweight cardigans and heavy cold weather saviors to preppy striped button-downs and colorful knits, these are the best travel cardigans we’re loving and coveting right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Cardigan Sweaters for Travel
The best travel cardigans for all your upcoming adventures.
-
Naadam Fancy Cashmere Cardigan
Add a dose of quiet luxury to your travel ‘fit with this v-neck cashmere sweater. The neutral earth tone of this button-down cardigan is so chic, and the front pockets are, dare we say, actually useful?
-
Michael Stars Fran Cropped Cardigan
If you’re looking for a lightweight, breathable summer topper, you can’t go wrong with this white cropped cotton cardigan.
-
J. Crew V-Neck Cotton-Blend Cardigan Sweater
Go back to basics with this long-sleeve black knit cardigan. It has a relaxed fit that’s comfortable but not sloppy, for the ultimate in versatility.
-
Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan
While Ralph Lauren cable knit sweaters are a bit pricier, these classic cardigans are so timeless—you’ll wear it for years to come, especially in a neutral hue like this soft white. Pairs this one with leggings and a t-shirt while en-route, though you’re also sure to reach for it constantly throughout your trips, because light layers are everything.
-
Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan
Jenni Kayne’s luxe knits have developed a serious cult following, and once you try on this plush and cozy cardigan, you’ll see why. It comes in a ton of different colorways, like this deep charcoal grey that’s perfect for transitional moments.
-
La Ligne Marin Cardigan
Feeling the nautical vibes? Consider La Ligne’s striped oversized cardigan, which you can pair over a tank top once you started needing an extra layer.
-
White + Warren Essential Cashmere Trapeze Cardigan
This long cardigan is less traditional than the usual button-down silhouette, for a more casual, drape-y look. Instead, this open front cardigan offers an easy, casual and oh-so-coastal grandmother vibe.
-
Everlane The Felted Merino Wool Cardigan
The camel brown hue of this chunky cardigan is perfect for transitional weather, especially as we get ready for fall. Plus, since this is a ribbed cardigan, wrinkles are impossible to spot.
-
Vince Cardi Cashmere Cardigan
Add a pop of color to your ensemble with this cheerful blue sweater.