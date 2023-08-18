The Stylish Trench Coats That You’ll Wear Year After Year

Fashion trends come and go, but certain wardrobe staples never go out of style. Take a classic trench coat, for example, which was first worn for practical military purposes around World War I, but has since far surpassed its initial use, and become a chic coat of choice for both men and women.

It’s not surprising that the trench coat has remained so popular for decades; it’s a key piece for transitional weather, especially during the spring and fall, though if you select a trench in a heavier fabric, you could easily wear it into colder temperatures. Like any good staple, trench coats are versatile and go with almost anything, whether you throw it on over your workout clothes, pair it with a lightweight summer dress or wear it with jeans and a t-shirt.

A trench coat dresses up any look, elevating even the sloppiest of ensembles into a more tailored and sophisticated outfit. While you can’t go wrong with a traditional tan trench coat à la Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the trench coat has been updated and reimagined in different silhouettes, fabrics and colorways countless times over the years, ranging from silky trench coats and cropped styles to leather versions and classic wools.

There’s a trench coat out there for every kind of style and occasion, whether you’re in the market for a more formal look, an everyday jacket or a statement piece. They’re timeless and never go out of style, and you’re sure to reach for yours year after year. Below, see the best trench coats to shop right now.

