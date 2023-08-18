The Stylish Trench Coats That You’ll Wear Year After Year

Fashion trends come and go, but certain wardrobe staples never go out of style. Take a classic trench coat, for example, which was first worn for practical military purposes around World War I, but has since far surpassed its initial use, and become a chic coat of choice for both men and women.
It’s not surprising that the trench coat has remained so popular for decades; it’s a key piece for transitional weather, especially during the spring and fall, though if you select a trench in a heavier fabric, you could easily wear it into colder temperatures. Like any good staple, trench coats are versatile and go with almost anything, whether you throw it on over your workout clothes, pair it with a lightweight summer dress or wear it with jeans and a t-shirt.
A trench coat dresses up any look, elevating even the sloppiest of ensembles into a more tailored and sophisticated outfit. While you can’t go wrong with a traditional tan trench coat à la Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the trench coat has been updated and reimagined in different silhouettes, fabrics and colorways countless times over the years, ranging from silky trench coats and cropped styles to leather versions and classic wools.
There’s a trench coat out there for every kind of style and occasion, whether you’re in the market for a more formal look, an everyday jacket or a statement piece. They’re timeless and never go out of style, and you’re sure to reach for yours year after year. Below, see the best trench coats to shop right now.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Women's Trench Coats
From oversized trench coats and cropped silhouettes to classic styles and colorful variations, these are the best trenches to shop now.
London Fog Double Breasted Button Front Hooded Trench with Belt
For a classic double-breasted trench coat that is sure to stand the test of time, look no further than London Fog’s iconic belted khaki silhouette. This is a rainy day savior, thanks to a (removable) hood, and it’s also water-repellant.
Burberry The Chelsea Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
You can’t talk trench coats without acknowledging the original Burberry trench coat, which is just as chic and relevant today as when it first debuted during World War I. This double-breasted beige jacket has a slimmer, more tailored silhouette; it’s made of traditional cotton-gabardine fabric and lined with the British designer’s iconic check, and hits just above the knee. It’s an investment piece, yes, but it’s also a timeless trench coat, and you’re sure to wear it forever.
The Row Badva Hooded Coated Linen-blend Trench Coat
Make a statement in this glamorous take on the classic trench. This dramatic ankle-length jacket has a detachable hood and is composed of a linen-blend that makes it perfect for transitional times of year. The color is just *chef’s kiss.*
J. Crew New Icon Trench
J.Crew’s 100 percent cotton trench coat is a newly updated take on the brand’s beloved Icon, and now has a removable hood and easier fit. The olive green hue adds a versatile pop of color, while the belt offers a flattering fit.
Polo Ralph Lauren Suede Trench Coat
For a splurge-worthy piece of outerwear, try on Ralph Lauren’s plush suede topper. This elevated jacket hits just at the knee, with a buckle belt and straight fit.
Madewell Double-Breasted Crop Trench Coat
It’s time to acquaint yourself with the short trench coat. This is a super wearable, water-resistant cotton-blend cropped option, for a more casual style that you can wear rain or shine.
Theory Theory Belted Double-breasted Crepe De Chine Trench Coat
Theory’s feminine white crepe de chine trench is ultra-lightweight, with a relaxed, voluminous shape that’s offset by the polished belted waist.
Veronica Beard Conneley Vegan Leather Dickey Trench Coat
Embrace the Matrix vibes in this faux-leather trench coat, which instantly adds a cool girl edge to any outfit.
Reformation Kensington Trench
This double-breasted trench coat comes in a few colors, but this muted stone-oatmeal shade is ideal if you want a neutral without opting for the more expected khaki. The belted waist and buttoned shoulders add structure to the relaxed fit of this lightweight trench coat.
Favorite Daughter The Charles Trench
The pinstripe print adds a fun and unexpected note to this long trench coat. This is a more oversized fit, with faux horn buttons and a sash tie waist.
Mango Classic Trench Coat
Mango’s minimalist deep blue trench is composed of 100 percent cotton, with a lapel collar and an adjustable belt.
Cos Regular-fit Twill Trench Coat
This elegant structured cotton-twill trench has the expected storm flat, adjustable belted waist and buttoned back vent, but with updated details like a pointed collar and more relaxed fit.
Cuyana Silk Classic Trench
Cuyana’s luxe silk take on the classic trench comes with both silky and leather ribbon-like wrap belts and sassy side slits, with a drape-y silhouette.
Barbour Somerland Check Trench Coat
While Barbour is perhaps best known for their classic waxy jackets, don’t sleep on the British brand’s other outerwear options, like this sophisticated checked trench coat. It has the classic storm flats and buckled belt, and we’re loving the single-breasted fit.
Darling Overcast Trench
This is a flowy, lightweight iteration of the traditional trench, complete with a tie belt, pleats, side slits and a back flap. It’s easy to layer over a maxi dress or pair with jeans.
Bellemere Beige Collar Wool Coat
This ladylike wool coat has double front flap pockets, an adorable collar and single breasted front, with a tie belt and pretty black buttons.