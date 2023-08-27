Dallas is known for having some of the best BBQ, Tex-Mex and margaritas in the state of Texas, but it is also home to several of the coolest rooftop bars. From trendy restaurants in Downtown to laid-back lounges in Lower Greenville, there are a handful of Dallas rooftops that serve quality bites and creative cocktails, in addition to offering sweeping views. Whether you’re looking for a solid after-work happy hour or post-dinner drinks under the stars, these are the coolest rooftop bars in Dallas.

2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

HG Supply Co. has been a local favorite since it opened in 2013. From drinks with friends to a first date, the casual yet upbeat vibe makes HG Supply Co. a go-to for any occasion. Since it is located in Lower Greenville, the entire Downtown skyline can be seen from the rooftop, providing a scenic backdrop that pairs perfectly with a craft cocktail. Perusing the frozen section of the drink menu is always a great idea, especially in those sky-high Texas temperatures. Sip on a frozen mule while catching up with loved ones on the plant-filled patio as the sun sets in the distance.

3133 Knox St, Dallas, TX 75205

Who knew that one of the best rooftop bars in Dallas is situated right on top of a furniture store? The Restoration Hardware Rooftop Restaurant is a sleek, modern eatery that sits atop the 70,000-square-foot design gallery. The restaurant is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday, making it ideal for brunch, lunch and dinner. The rooftop looks like a scene right out of The Secret Garden, complete with classic water fountains, delicate olive trees and sparkling chandeliers. With more than 40 wines by the glass offered on the menu, this is the ultimate rooftop restaurant for sipping on vino while eating a shrimp cocktail, buttery lobster roll and crispy artichokes. Though not required, reservations are recommended.

1514 Elm St #611, Dallas, TX 75201

Enjoy epic views of surrounding skyscrapers and the iconic Giant Eyeball sculpture when sitting on the rooftop terrace at Sky Blossom. The menu features a creative Vietnamese fusion cuisine, with a modern twist on classic recipes. Sip on a lychee mojito while you enjoy tasty appetizers like marinated shishito peppers, shaken beef bao buns and fried calamari. Though you can easily partake in a full meal at Sky Blossom, it is best for pre-dinner drinks at golden hour. However, if you do decide to order entrées, don’t miss out on the chicken clay pot and shrimp garlic noodles.

2803 Main St #110, Dallas, TX 75226

The second-floor patio at Stirr blends modern decor with rustic details in the heart of Deep Ellum. This lively and upbeat establishment is constantly busy with locals looking to kick back with a cocktail or cold beer in hand. The spacious rooftop patio offers unparalleled views of the city, and the modern American menu features everything from spinach and artichoke dip to Thai chili chicken lettuce wraps. You can even indulge in more elevated entrées like shrimp pappardelle or glazed salmon. Since Stirr is open until 2:00 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, it is also popular for late-night outings.

2950 Cityplace W Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204

It doesn’t get cooler than Upside West Village. This trendy rooftop bar in Uptown offers uninterrupted, panoramic views of Downtown Dallas. Visit during sunset for the ultimate show while you sip on a bubbly glass of sparkling wine. Since the majority of the food menu is designed for sharing, Upside West Village is a wonderful spot for a larger group hoping to enjoy appetizers before hitting the town. The options are pretty diverse, ranging from flatbreads, to shrimp ceviche, to chips and dip. If you’re in the mood for a mixed drink, the signature cocktails are creative and fresh, and happen to be named after iconic movie characters like Miranda Priestly and Gracie Hart.