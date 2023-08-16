Gems of Geneva: Exploring the Unseen Corners of the Peace City

Bathed in the cool Alpine air and lapping the cerulean shores of Lake Léman, the vibrant city of Geneva welcomes you with its impeccable charm. It struts on the world stage like the Swiss army knife of cities: multifaceted, efficient and possessing an unexpected edge. Ensconced between the embrace of Switzerland’s snow-tipped mountains, Geneva offers an urban makeup rich with juxtapositions: monumental yet approachable, bristling with business yet exuding leisure, a stalwart of tradition yet a hotbed of innovation. Serving as the nerve center for international diplomacy, Geneva is the proud host of the European headquarters of the United Nations and the worldwide epicenter of the Red Cross. The city’s moniker as the “capital of peace” is well-deserved, with over 200 international organizations making it their operational base and accentuating its essential role in global affairs.

Like fine Swiss wine, Geneva is a metropolis best savored in leisurely sips, unraveled step by step. As a wanderer on foot or a flaneur on wheels, it’s best to uncover the city’s treasures one landmark at a time: the shimmering dance of the Jet d’Eau in the lake, the tick-tock of the Flower Clock, the soaring majesty of St. Peter’s Cathedral—each sight is a chapter in Geneva’s grand narrative.

Geneva can often be seen as a suit-clad, tight-lipped city of transactions and timepieces, but underneath this veneer of practicality, there’s a pulsing undercurrent of culture and culinary delights waiting to be explored. Geneva is more than a mere waypoint for business travel or a pit stop for luxury watch aficionados; it’s a cool fusion of tradition and modernity, teetering between the thrill of the new and the comfort of the old.

Tread the cobblestone streets of the Old Town, where timeworn structures stand as relics of a layered past; the cityscape is punctuated with opulent mansions and polished shops, standing shoulder to shoulder with centuries-old edifices. And yet, in spite of its cosmopolitan nature, Geneva retains the heart of a village, charming you with its narrow alleys and quaint cafes. Geneva is not just a detour on your adventures in the Swiss countryside, but a destination in its own right.

Where to stay

Mandarin Oriental Geneva

Formerly the famed Hôtel du Rhône, the riverfront property’s transformation into the Mandarin Oriental Geneva saw the brand’s signature streamlined aesthetic organically woven into the existing modernist style, thanks to designers Adam D. Tihany and Sybille de Margerie. Expect luxurious amenities, from plush bedding to walk-in showers, and a culinary program guiding you from Japan at fine dining restaurant Sachi to Peru at Yakumanka.

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues

Imposingly regal, the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues is an immersion in luxury, and proudly bears the legacy of Geneva’s historic reputation of hospitality. Its interior, kissed by the innovative genius of Pierre-Yves Rochon, is a marriage of period elegance and modern sophistication. From dining amongst the world’s elites to the commonality of using the provided Travelcard (which spells access to Geneva’s stellar public transportation), it’s a hallmark example of Swiss hospitality’s democratic essence. At Bergues, grandeur and approachability comfortably sit side by side.

Eastwest Hotel

Don’t let the flashy hotels nearby distract you from this modest gem. The Eastwest Hotel, a member of Small Luxury Hotels, brings together European and Asian tastes with its minimalist decor, like the contrast of black lacquer and cozy red velvet. Despite its more petite size, it’s still outfitted with a fitness center, sauna, courtyard and patio. And let’s not forget the Eastwest Restaurant, where the spice of Asian cuisine meets the gentle subtlety of local dishes.

La Réserve Genève Hotel & Spa

Overlooking the serene Lake Geneva, La Réserve is a tranquil getaway. Architect Jacques Garcia designed the hotel with a splashy African safari theme that screams fun and flamboyance. With four different dining options, a state-of-the-art spa and rooms offering panoramic views of the sparkling lake, this is your perfect escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

What to see

Vieille Ville (Old Town)

Lace up your walking shoes for a self-guided stroll around Old Town, starting at Grand-Rue, the childhood home of philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau. Next, visit the Cathédrale St-Pierre, a mix of Romanesque and Gothic styles, and explore the Site Archéologique below for ancient mosaics. Nearby, the Musée International de la Réforme provides insight into John Calvin’s life. Enjoy a meal or coffee at Place du Bourg-de-Four before admiring the façade of the Museum of Art and History and the Maison Tavel, Geneva’s oldest house, now a museum. Lastly, head to the Molard Tower, at the edge of the Old Town, adorned with symbols of the city’s past.

Musée des Arts d’Extrême-Orient

This under-visited museum houses nearly 9,000 pieces of Far East art, a collection acquired by Alfred Baur throughout his travels. Spanning a millennium, the exhibits include ceramics, jade, snuff boxes, Japanese prints, furniture and swords. Additional contributions have expanded the collection, making this an essential stop for art enthusiasts.

CERN (European Council for Nuclear Research)

Set up in 1954, CERN—a few miles west of Geneva—is where the big brains explore particle physics. Here, scientists conduct experiments using the Large Hadron Collider, the world’s largest machine. You can explore the permanent exhibitions or book a group tour to get a deeper insight into the work done here. Be aware, tours are popular and often booked out months in advance. Tram 18 from the main train station can transport you to this mind-bending destination.

Patek Philippe Museum

Located in the Plainpalais district, the Patek Philippe Museum narrates the history of watchmaking. The extensive collection includes watches and enamel works from Genevese, Swiss and other European creators dating from the 16th through 19th centuries. A specialized library documents these historic pieces. The museum also showcases the company’s outstanding timepieces since its foundation in 1839, making it a must-visit for horology enthusiasts.

Where to eat

Bombar

For a late-night treat, hit up Bombar at Place des Augustins in Plainpalais. This new kid on the block is often packed, so try to snag one of the 16 bar seats if you haven’t booked ahead. It’s an eclectic mix of vintage flooring and industrial vibes that’ll charm the pants off you. As for the food, chef Florian Le Bouhec is a bit of a local legend, serving up a rotating menu of simple yet elegant dishes. And drinks? They’re big on organic and natural wines, but also have your classic beers and cocktails sorted.

Café du Centre

This place is a seafood lover’s dream. Based in Place du Molard, Café du Centre pulls you in with its retro charm and killer menu. The prices might be steep, but so is the quality. Plus, there’s outdoor seating if you fancy a meal with a lake view. The menu is a seafood bonanza—think fresh oysters, prawns and lobster—but meat fanatics will also be satisfied by the juicy burgers. On the drinks front, they’ve got a decent wine list, a mix of cocktails, soft drinks and even milkshakes.

Restaurant de la Plage

Recently opened and perched at the end of Plage des Eaux-Vives, the restaurant offers a killer view of Lake Geneva. Open all year round, they’ve got indoor seating with wall-to-wall windows and a terrace for outdoor dining. They source local produce and make a big deal about traceability, so you can munch with a clear conscience.

Café du Bourg-de-Four

Old Town’s Café du Bourg-de-Four is a bit of a surprise package. It’s a stone’s throw away from major tourist sites, but it’s anything but a tourist trap. The restaurant has been around since 1874, and the walls are plastered with mementos with its rich history. The owners mix their Swiss and ex-Yugoslavian roots into the menu, serving up a blend of traditional and modern fare. The Rösti, a classic Swiss potato pancake, is a must-try, either in its traditional form or with a Serbian twist.

Where to shop

Galerie Librairie Bernard Letu

Here’s your go-to place for a serious book hunt. Tucked away in the Old Town streets behind the Cathedral, this two-floor literary haven is crammed with books on art, history, jewels, horology, and even those rare hard-to-find volumes. Owner Bernard Letu has a knack for sniffing out that elusive book you’re after, and he’s got a collection of posters, prints, cards and art objects to boot. And don’t miss the occasional art and photography exhibits on the staircase.

M.A.D Gallery for Horological Machines

Get your fill of horological wonders at the M.A.D. Gallery. Nestled on Rue Verdaine, away from the clone-like mega stores, this spot houses an eclectic collection of Horological Machines from around the world. More than simply a boutique, it’s a space for showcasing the work of admired creators, some of whom are still flying under the radar. Here, the timepieces are more than just gadgets for telling time—they’re kinetic sculptures with a life of their own.

Plainpalais Flea Market

This flea market is a Geneva institution, held every Wednesday and Saturday on a sprawling square beyond the university. You’ll find a dizzying array of items, from secondhand clothes and toys to antique furniture and offerings like incense, clothes and jewelry. It’s a hodgepodge of cool stuff and a great place to soak up the multicultural vibe.

Victorinox

Swing by the Victorinox boutique in Geneva for a Swiss knife, then get it engraved with whatever you fancy. While you’re shopping, check out Charivari, a boutique that stocks niche shoe and accessory designers. And for top-tier fashion labels like Valentino, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent, don’t miss Drake Store.

Bains des Pâquis

Forget Geneva’s high-end spas—head to Bains des Pâquis, a kitschy public swimming bath set on Lake Geneva. It dates back to the 1930s, is open all year round and offers a dip in the lake, sauna, massage, fondue and even a cheap lunch in a casual setting. They’ve got events going on throughout the year, including early-morning music and poetry readings in the summer.