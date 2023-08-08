Just the Ticket: JetBlue’s Fall Travel Sale Includes $39 Flights

Yes, it’s only August, but with JetBlue’s All for Fall sale, you can practically feel the crunch of leaves underfoot. After all, you’d be remiss to stay on the ground this fall, when JetBlue is offering incredibly low fares to popular cities that are perfect for an autumnal getaway. So order a pumpkin spice latte, bust out your flannels and get your suitcase ready for those fall travel days to come.

For New York City dwellers, skip town for warmer weather in San Diego ($79 one-way), Tampa ($49 one-way) or Los Angeles ($99 one-way). If you’re from the Boston area, take to the skies with an $89 one-way flight to Denver or a $49 one-way jaunt to beautiful Martha’s Vineyard. And for those from sunny Los Angeles, come fall, head to Las Vegas ($39 one-way) or Miami ($89 one-way). Countless more deals are to be found on JetBlue’s website, so head on over and get inspired. What’s more, JetBlue Vacations is offering hotels packages to sweeten the deal.

But first, a few conditions: These special fares only apply to travel from September 6 to November 15, 2023 (excluding Fridays and Saturdays), and are only applicable to Blue Basic fare seats (i.e., no premium travel or Mint class). Before you book, double check the bag limitations and other travel stipulations.

With those pesky details out of the way, clear your schedule and give yourself something to look forward to come fall. And be sure to book quickly, as the sale only lasts from Tuesday, August 8 until Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:59 pm.