Dine With a View at These Los Angeles Rooftop Restaurants

There’s nothing like a rooftop restaurant to set the scene for a romantic dinner on the town. Though beachside eateries and poolside patios are all the craze in Los Angeles, there are also several rooftop restaurants that boast beautiful views and innovative cuisine. Dining high above the city gives you a totally new perspective and creates an elevated ambiance unlike any other. Get ready to live the high life at the best rooftop restaurants in L.A.

1060 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Cabra is the ultimate place for modern Peruvian cuisine in L.A. This rooftop restaurant is located on top of The Hoxton Hotel, and offers sweeping city views along with a bohemian and beachy atmosphere. Created by Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard, the menu centers around traditional Peruvian flavors, and there are several can’t-miss dishes. The bass ceviche with leche de tigre is vibrant and refreshing, but the tuna and tots are a must for tuna tartare fans. Sip on a pisco sour while indulging in the crispy pork shank that can easily be shared between two people.

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Merois is an elegant, upscale rooftop restaurant by legendary chef Wolfgang Puck. The prime location at The Pendry in West Hollywood offers guests a breathtaking glimpse of the entire city, all the way from DTLA to Westwood. The predominantly teal and pink interior is beyond Instagram-worthy, and provides a stunning backdrop for cocktails at sunset. Enjoy an array of fresh seafood from the raw bar, or split a couple of sushi rolls before digging into dim sum or grilled Spanish octopus. Of course, any dessert by Wolfgang Puck is worth saving room for, and the dark chocolate soufflé is not to be missed.

1717 Vine St Floor 6, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Lemon Grove is one of the newest rooftop restaurants to hit the Los Angeles dining scene. Whether you’re planning your next dinner out or are looking for a new brunch spot, Lemon Grove is one of the best places to enjoy uninterrupted views of the Hollywood Hills with a cocktail in hand. The menu was created by Top Chef contender Marcel Vigneron, so diners can expect creativity and consistency across the board. The signature dish is the lemon pasta made with Thai Tom Kha, melted leeks and cherry tomatoes. Other menu highlights include the duck confit, salmon crudo and mixed mushroom pizza. Indulge in a glass of seasonal sangria before ending the night on a sweet note with the famous macaroon ice cream sandwich.

1332 2nd St Rooftop, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Enjoy a glimpse of the ocean and maybe even your favorite celebrity when visiting Élephante. This Santa Monica staple serves coastal Italian cuisine in a modern yet beachy setting, and it’s definitely the go-to rooftop restaurant to see and be seen. From pasta to pizza, the menu at Élephante has something for every kind of diner, but the whipped eggplant dip is perhaps the most famous dish. When it comes to cocktails, the signature Élephante is a refreshing and fruity libation that can be made with your choice of liquor. The drink menu also features plenty of zero-proof mocktails and boozy slushies that are served on draft.

812 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

LA Cha Cha Ch​​á is a lively rooftop restaurant that serves amazing margaritas and Mexican cuisine in DTLA. The cozy string lights and panoramic views are great, but the food is the true highlight of dining at LA Cha Cha Ch​​á. The scallop ceviche and shrimp aguachile are popular picks among seafood lovers, as are the fresh Baja oysters served with salsa negra. From tuna to shrimp to carnitas, there are plenty of taco options that can be enhanced with a side of rice and refried beans. If you’re looking to share amongst a larger group, the mains are served family-style. The grilled King Trumpet mushrooms are a solid vegetarian option, but the Branzino is a flaky and flavorful entrée that everyone will love.

8472 Melrose Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Melrose Place is a hip and trendy restaurant that has a beautiful rooftop in the heart of West Hollywood. The black and white striped umbrellas create an elegant and timeless ambiance, and the plush booths and cozy couches ensure that you can kick back and relax during your dinner. Start with some fresh oysters or caviar service for a light yet luxe first course. The lobster rolls are also a great appetizer, but when it comes to your main course, the spicy pasta alla vodka always hits the spot. Make a reservation during sunset for a scenic show that pairs perfectly with a glass of chilled red wine or an espresso martini.