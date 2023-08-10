Discover the Luxury and Charm of Maine’s Finest Hotels

No other destination juxtaposes rugged beauty and refined elegance like Maine. Surely, there are a few famous features that characterize the northeastern-most U.S. state: Atlantic waves kissing jagged coastlines, the whiff of saltwater mingling with fragrant pines and a centuries-spanning heritage interwoven with rich maritime tales and untouched nature. Plainly put, the Pine Tree State, at summer’s peak, is a watercolor dream bursting with verdant hues, wildflower fields and the gentle hum of local fauna.

Yet, Maine isn’t just a nature enthusiast’s paradise. From the cobblestone allure of Portland to breezy, beachy Kennebunkport, top-tier lodgings thrive. These modern havens, deeply rooted in Maine’s cultural richness and inherent charm, harmoniously blend the vintage appeal of coastal inns with the grandeur of old-world hotels, conjuring a dream-like mosaic of hospitality. Below, dive into a sensorial exploration of Maine’s most luxurious boltholes, up and down its famed rocky coast.

The Best Luxury Hotels in Maine

22 Claremont Rd, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679

A storied gem nestled in Southwest Harbor, The Claremont Hotel is a beautiful melding of Maine’s “Down East” legacy and European sophistication. This grand dame of Acadia morphs into a 21st-century sanctuary of opulence, resonating with its illustrious past. Each guest abode, from cozy cottages to sprawling houses, weaves a different verse in Claremont’s intricate design poem. Its alabaster facade, updated from the original canary yellow, contrasts starkly against emerald foliage and shimmering waters, while a new heated outdoor pool, rejuvenating full-service spa, croquet club and eclectic dining options further enhance the guest experience.

208 Ocean Ave, Kennebunkport, ME 04046

Anchored by a resplendent 19th-century pile, Cape Arundel Inn & Resort personifies Kennebunkport’s blue-blooded charm. Each suite is an homage to the inn’s commitment to grandeur, featuring bay windows that unveil ocean vistas, roaring fireplaces and balconies serenading the sea’s eternal dance. The Ivy Cottage, The Main House and The Club House offer a medley of experiences from Victorian magnificence to forest serenity. Paired with a high-end restaurant serving culinary masterpieces against a panoramic sea backdrop, this inn is a blueprint of posh coastal Maine living.

111 Eden St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

This newly minted boutique hotel property, tucked away down a meandering drive, serves as an oasis of calm in popular Bar Harbor, with breathtaking ocean views of the Atlantic as well as Frenchman’s Bay. Each of the 26 guest rooms, all sprawling at over 400 square feet, offers private balconies, crafting an ever-changing canvas of spectacular sunrises. Not far from Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, the Bayview offers an irresistible charm, with every detail thoughtfully designed to fuse modern convenience and boutique luxury, including a seasonal swimming pool. After exploring the nearby wonders, return to the hotel’s Rusticator Lounge to savor craft cocktails and artisanal bites as the sun dips below the horizon.

37 Beach Ave, Kennebunk, ME 04043

White Barn Inn, a member of the Auberge Resorts Collection, effortlessly outshines its peers. This stately estate on the banks of the Kennebunk River seamlessly intertwines the hearty charm of New England and the sleek sophistication of European aesthetics. Each room is a haven of modern luxuries—underfloor heating, jetted tubs and gas fireplaces—crowned by private balconies that command breathtaking views. The eponymous fine dining on-site restaurant, set within a historic barn, is a gastronomic pilgrimage site, weaving locally sourced ingredients into an array of seasonal specialties.

354 Goose Rocks Rd, Kennebunkport, ME 04046

Tap into your childlike wonder at this elevated summer camp for adults. Here, the accommodations encompass everything from rustic-chic studios to treetop lodges, but it’s the cozy bungalows curated by designer Todd Snyder that steal the show with their rich palettes and luxurious textures—a true homage to the New England chic aesthetic. The on-site wellness spa ensconced in the trees, and Earth, the property’s acclaimed restaurant, make Hidden Pond a garden of grown-up delights.

119 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101

Housed in Portland’s former Herald headquarters, The Press Hotel brims with the energy of yesteryear’s newsroom. Every corner teems with journalistic nods—from type-print carpets to local artwork. Union, the in-house restaurant, showcases seasonal produce, plating up the finest local harvests. A destination for all, The Press Hotel curates Portland’s hospitality tales, new and old.

10 Water St, Brunswick, ME 04011

Breathing life into a historical 1810 building (business tycoon Captain Daniel Stone’s erstwhile residence), The Federal in Brunswick is an elegant 30-room hotel that exudes 19th-century finesse garnished with modern conveniences. Perfectly situated in downtown Brunswick, it lies within a stone’s throw from Bowdoin College and equidistant from Portland and Boothbay Harbor. Chef Steve Corry and his wife Michelle are set to dazzle at in-house restaurant 555 North, with a seasonal cadence of locally-harvested ingredients that take center stage.

300 Goose Cove Rd, Deer Isle, ME 04627

Aragosta at Goose Cove is a tranquil oceanfront getaway spearheaded by chef Devin Finigan, a semifinalist in the 2020 James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef Northeast Award. The restaurant-cum-inn hybrid showcases a delicate rustic aesthetic that highlights the sublime views of the surrounding wilderness. The accommodations offer an airy, comforting ambiance, inviting you to revel in the island’s natural splendor. Aragosta’s magnetism resides in its ability to make you feel right at home, making it difficult to pry yourself away from the grounds to explore the pristine island on your doorstep.

63 High St, Camden, ME 04843

Under the seasoned stewardship of proprietors Will Tims and Brett Haynie, the Norumbega Inn has been meticulously reimagined with 11 distinctive guest rooms and suites, along with its common areas, kitchen and dining rooms that encapsulate a reinvigorated approach to traditional design. The hotel’s interiors feature an eclectic mix of plush seating, vintage Italian light fixtures, antique rugs and artwork by local Maine artists. The addition of a new game room and an intimate bar further enrich the offerings at the Norumbega. Above all, it’s the preservation of historical elements like original wooden millwork, an iconic turret and the glass-enclosed front porch that add layers of authenticity to the contemporary enhancements.

17 Lincoln St, Biddeford, ME 04005

The Lincoln Hotel, a 33-room newcomer, proudly stands as the crown jewel of downtown Biddeford’s renaissance. This luxurious refuge is strategically nestled halfway between the buzzy city of Portland and the genteel Kennebunkport. Each room at The Lincoln Hotel is a unique mix of contemporary design and historical flair: exposed brick walls, high ceilings and gas fireplaces all lend an air of authenticity to the property. The careful curation of artwork, luxury linens and Carrera marble-topped bath vanities infuse sophistication into every corner.

220 Warrenton St, Rockport, ME 04856

Located on a secluded hillside with breathtaking views of Penobscot Bay, the Samoset Resort is a beacon of luxury. Home to 178 opulent rooms and suites nestled throughout the sprawling 230-acre property, this resort is strategically situated between the fashionable town of Rockland and the laid-back locale of Camden. Samoset is renowned for its elegant accommodations, family-friendly environment, and an 18-hole PGA championship course.

60 McKown St, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538

Suspended on a hill above Boothbay Harbor, the Topside Inn is a meticulously preserved 19th-century sea captain’s home offering sweeping harbor views. Just a skip away from the town center, it offers stylish accommodations in the main house and two quaint summer guesthouses. Each room sports modern coastal decor, providing a comfortable and chic hideaway for guests.

930 Kings Hwy, Kennebunkport, ME 04046

Sitting as the only beachfront hotel on Goose Rocks Beach, the Tides Beach Club is composed of 21 rooms, including two luxurious suites masterfully designed by Jonathan Adler. The hotel’s restaurant is a culinary wonder, with a menu brimming with fresh seafood, capturing the essence of Maine’s rich culinary tradition.

61 S Rd, Chebeague Island, ME 04017

Established in the 1880s and restored in 2004, the Chebeague Island Inn melds low-tech, high-style hospitality. Rooms are adorned with vintage furniture and local artworks, creating a subtle interplay of old-world aesthetics and modern sophistication. And under the direction of award-winning chef Marsh Elliot, the inn’s restaurant remains a standout, serving fresh-caught lobster and mussels as well as produce plucked from the island’s farms.