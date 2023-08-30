The Model-Approved Guide to Where to Eat and Drink During New York Fashion Week

Long gone are the days that New York Fashion Week existed exclusively in Bryant Park—now, the shows are spread out from Harlem to Brooklyn, which means the models are spending time at far-flung spots around the city as well. Whether you’re in town for fashion week and hoping to spot a celeb or simply want to dine like your favorite supermodel for the evening, there are a few fun restaurants for a super sighting. Below, discover the buzziest New York City restaurants for NYFW–and the models that love them.

9 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012

This much talked about lounge, located just above Acme, has already proven to be a celebrity hot spot, with visits from Cara Delevingne, Anne Hathaway and Sienna Miller. The plush, red piano bar in NoHo only has 70 seats, and will definitely be the place to see-and-be-seen this fashion week. If you’re hoping to check out the vibes, make an early dinner reservation ahead of time. Just remember to dress “to the nines,” because that is, in fact, the official dress code.

730 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019

When Aman New York first opened its extremely serene and luxurious doors, the ultra-exclusive hotel caused quite a stir of excitement, so it’s no surprise the hotel’s Jazz Club expects to host models aplenty during the upcoming New York Fashion Week. Reservations are required for the elevated experience, which includes elegant cocktails and live performances curated by the club’s creative director, Brian Newman, who’s also Lady Gaga’s Grammy-nominated trumpet player. After the buzzy performances, late night DJs start spinning for the see-and-be-seen crowd.

99 Prince St, New York, NY 10012

Step inside The Mercer Hotel for Italian food and the chance to see some of your favorite models all in one place. Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne and Gisele Bündchen were among those in attendance at Chanel’s epic 2023 Met Gala after-party at Scott Sartiano’s buzzy SoHo restaurant, and the hype has only grown since then.

150 W 30th St, New York, NY 10001

This newly opened New Orleans-inspired restaurant is already a major favorite with TikTok influencers and Instagram models. The Garment District eatery is helmed by native New Orleanian chef Dominick Lee, who serves up Creole favorites like alligator, fried catfish and more, but with a trendy twist.

Nichole Kennedy is a regular at the Manhattan restaurant, which she described as “a total switch from the outside midtown New York City chaos” owing to the decor, which includes an enormous, highly Instagrammable tree. Kennedy admitted she “had to do a double in the gym the next day to stay on track for NYFW,” but added, “it’s definitely on the list for a cheat meal once fashion week is over.”

290 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012

Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and Paloma Elsesser are just a few of the models who love this newly-opened très chic Italian and French bakery on Elizabeth Street. It’s popular for dinner, and at night, the moody Little Italy bar transforms into one of the most fashionable spots in town, making it the perfect place to camp out until NYFW is over.

80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Models jet to Brooklyn’s Le Crocodile between events for a much needed break from the hustle and bustle of fashion week. The laid-back but still chic bar is made for Williamsburg’s cool girls, with true French vibes. It’s no surprise that Jennifer Lawrence and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted dining at the brasserie.

319 Bowery, New York, NY 10003

Kissaki is a Japanese restaurant with a trendy twist, with locations in Manhattan and the Hamptons. The omakase eatery is already a celebrity favorite, and boasts a whole slew of model regulars, including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nadar, who was recently spotted at the Bowery outpost. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were seen partying together at the Water Mill location recently (and everyone knows where models go, Leo follows).

Multiple locations

265 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012

259 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014

This elegant Italian restaurant, with locations in New York City, the Hamptons and Palm Beach, has long been a favorite with A-listers, including the model crowd. While there are multiple outposts in Manhattan, the Soho and West Village locations are particularly popular. Sip on a spritz outside and see who strolls by; it’s more than likely you’ll spot a celebrity before you know it. The eatery features playful, kitschy decor and boasts a whole slew of the who’s who of the catwalk as regulars—Gigi Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Irina Shayk, Naomi Campbell, and Olivia Palermo have all been spotted dining here.

305 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036

Head to Civilian Hotel’s Rosevale Kitchen on the ground floor to visit the American bistro, or take the spiral staircase hidden behind red curtains to imbibe at Rosevale Cocktail Lounge. For those who are really ready to party, visit Starchild Rooftop, where 1 Model Management hosted a New York Fashion Week party in February. Stevie Guttman, Carver Road Hospitality’s director of nightlife, told Observer, “The venues lend themselves to the perfect environment to have multiple experiences, from a big night out to an intimate meeting,” which is why it’s a favorite for models to stay and play.

Feturi Talaga told Observer she’s a Starchild regular because “it’s an inclusive and welcoming place.” Talaga (who orders the steak, tartare and wagyu rolls) called Rosevale her “go to for dinner” and “a great way to start the night after a long day of NYFW shows.” Asante is another regular, who visits for the views and “upscale feel but chill atmosphere.” Model Alison Bowles swears by staying at Civilian during NYFW because “not only is it super Instagram-worthy, but it feels like home.” Plus, according to Bowles it makes “the stress of fashion week lighter” since it’s in a central location, so it’s easy to get to shows.

324 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012

This dark and moody NoHo hot spot, which also has locations in Mexico City and Miami, serves up Asian fusion and has a long history of A-list guests, including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Nina Agdal and a whole slew of Wilhelmina models (the restaurant hosted a happy hour for the agency). Make a dinner reservation of your own during fashion week to feel très chic.

2745 Broadway, New York, NY 10025

This understated jazz themed restaurant serves contemporary American dishes and boasts a whole slew of model fans. Model Daria Shevchenko, who has been the face of Chevrolet and Jose Cuervo, frequents the intimate restaurant because it feels like “home.” Plus, she approves of the cozy decor and is a sucker for the music.

17 West 20th St, New York, NY 10011

This Flatiron spot opened in 2021, and is a favorite with models looking for a cultural experience and dinner at the same time. Chef Odo is a new gallerist who serves up food alongside mixed media art. Model Irene Stepanenko appreciates the restaurant for its “modern and sophisticated” vibe.

60 E 49th St, New York, NY 10017

This buzzy restaurant opened in 2022 with a bash full of the city’s socialites, and remained popular ever since. Alessandra Ambrosio, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell have all been spotted dining at the luxurious Italian restaurant, known for its impeccable service and elevated Northern Italian cuisine.