The Palihouse West Hollywood is L.A.’s Most Eclectic—and Convenient—New Hotel

Deciding where to stay in Los Angeles can feel like an exhausting ordeal. Do you want to be near the beach in Santa Monica, in the hipster haven of Silver Lake or do you prefer to be in the heart of it all, right in the midst of Hollywood? If you’re not sure where to go, don’t fret—all hope is not lost, as you no longer have to contemplate the perfect location for your next West Coast visit.

The Palihouse West Hollywood (spoiler alert: it’s not technically in West Hollywood) is the latest hotel reopening in Los Angeles, and it’s not only super chic, but its location is unbeatable. Read on to discover why this hip hotel is a must-book for your next vacation.

What’s the background here?

The buzzy boutique hotel originally debuted on Holloway Drive in 2008, before closing its doors during the coronavirus pandemic. Avi Brosh, who founded the rapidly expanding hospitality group Palisociety, subsequently reopened the hotel in 2022 in a brand-new location. (The Holloway location has since been turned into a Soho House property.)

Brosh wanted to reimagine his first-ever property, while still honoring the brand he built, complete with the signature touches visitors have come to expect, like the kitschy, eclectic European-inspired lobby and funky rooms. The new iteration of the Palihouse is just as imaginative as the original, especially since Brosh now has more than a decade of experience, and has new locations popping up constantly—New Orleans and Albuquerque are a few properties coming next.

Tell me about the neighborhood.

The hotel sits on West 3rd Street, within walking distance of plenty of exciting destinations, which will certainly appeal to visiting New Yorkers who don’t have any desire to drive while on vacation. Whether you’re looking for coffee shops, elegant grocery stores like Joan’s on Third or fashionable boutiques, the area is buzzing with activity.

If you want to primp for an event, it’s surely the best place to stay. Simply head across the street to DryBar, get your brows done at Benefit and then venture to the trendy TOD Nail Bar, and you’ll feel like a movie star about to hit the red carpet. If you’re in the mood to go shopping, just venture to The Grove and the Beverly Center, which are both nearby.

Palihouse is also quite central and convenient if you’re planning on visiting friends who reside all around the city. It’s only a 30-minute Uber ride from LAX (although you never know in L.A. traffic). One pro tip—the bustling neighborhood can get a bit noisy, so if you’re someone who has trouble sleeping, definitely request a room near the guests-only pool.

What’s the vibe?

If you insist on staying at a Hoxton Hotel anytime you’re in London and love the hipster energy at the Ace Hotels, you’ll want to add the Palisociety’s rapidly growing collection of hotels to your go-to hospitality list immediately. The lush, moody Lobby Lounge is a stylish hangout if you want to get some work done or enjoy a cocktail, and the cafe is equally vibey; expect plenty of Hollywood types taking coffee meetings in the airy space, which also includes an outdoor patio.

What are the rooms like?

The contemporary hotel boasts 95 rooms and suites, and each one is subtly different. Stepping into your room feels like you’re walking back in time, thanks to bold floral carpets, vintage plates displaying your room number, retro light fixtures, velvet throw pillows, funky vintage-esque Smeg mini-refrigerators and ‘70s-era plaid. Think grandma’s basement with a hipster twist.

All the accommodations are equipped with Diptyque toiletries, Nespresso machines and plush robes. The mini-bar is peak L.A., and includes lots of healthy goodies that will make you feel like you just finished shopping at Erewhon. If you’re more of an all-beige-everything kind of traveler, the aesthetic might not be for you, but if you’re someone who loves rooms with plenty of personality, book one here stat.

How are the dining options?

The Palihouse includes two different dining locales; the laid-back Lobby Lounge Café and Bar and Mezzanine Sushi. The Lobby Lounge serves an all-day menu and is supremely Instagrammable, with vibrant paint splattered seating at the bar, a floral patterned ceiling to complement the hotel room carpets, elaborate light fixtures and gorgeous maroon and white tiling. Mezzanine Sushi is a more upscale restaurant, offering sushi and sake for dinner on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

What are some of the other amenities?

The swimming pool is an absolute highlight if you want to unwind. It’s small, but relaxing, chill and an escape from the other high-energy, hectic pools elsewhere in the city. Don’t expect to find a day party rager—instead, sample a cocktail and spend the day lounging. Guests can also get beauty services in the comfort of their rooms, including manicures and massages. If you’re looking for a laid-back weekend of glamour, add the Palihouse to your Los Angeles travel itinerary.