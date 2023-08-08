Serving Aces: Ralph Lauren’s 2023 U.S. Open Collection Is Here

Since 2005, Polo Ralph Lauren has held the honor of official outfitter of the US Open. For 18 years, the brand has created the uniforms for on-court and ball crew officials at the tennis tournament, and each year, also debuts a limited edition commemorative collection of apparel and accessories.

The 2023 drop is composed of men’s, women’s and children’s tenniscore pieces in the brand’s signature preppy aesthetic. The collection features reimagined classic silhouettes, with a mix of athleisure and dressier styles in both the brand’s classic white and navy color palette, as well as with pops of yellow and lime green. For example, a drawstring sweatshirt shares the stage with lightweight knits, and shirts range from understated polo logos to a tennis ball design flying off a tee.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Ralph Lauren is experimenting with new graphics, too, such as the Statue of Liberty holding a tennis racquet and brightly colored stripes framing the US Open logo. However, the brand’s more familiar and subtle hues, as well as their Pony Player and Polo Bear emblems, keep the clothes and accessories approachable and wearable.

There’s also a sustainability component to the drop, and it’s very on-brand for Ralph Lauren. First launched in 2019, Ralph Lauren and Wilson’s recycling program reuses the US Open’s plastic tennis ball cans for future fashion production. The ball crew polo, for example, is made from yarn derived from the cans.

The collection has a personalized element, too. As part of Ralph Lauren’s Create-Your-Own program, shoppers can customize their favorite polo shirts, fleeces, caps, tennis towels, water bottles and totes with embroidery or prints.

Ralph Lauren is also the official sunglasses sponsor of the US Open, and this year, is debuting two new styles in navy and tortoiseshell, in classic shapes that ensure your eye stays on the ball, no matter how harsh the sunny rays.

While the US Open doesn’t start until Monday, August 28th, you can still head to Ralph Lauren’s website to buy some fashionable garb ahead of the big day. The collection is available for purchase online, in Ralph Lauren stores and on-site at the US Open for the duration of the tournament, until September 10th. With prices ranging from $29 to $248, there is sure to be something worth nabbing for every tennis fan.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.