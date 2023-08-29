Jet Set: What to Pack for a Labor Day Weekend Beach Getaway

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Labor Day is mere days away, and what better way to mark the unofficial end of summer than with a seaside getaway? If you’re heading on a beach trip for the long weekend, we’ve got you covered with all your packing essentials. From a floral frock and minimalist sandals to a raffia tote and summery sweater, here’s what to pack for a Labor Day weekend beach getaway.
Hat Attack Jane Tote
A classic raffia carryall if sure to be your go-to bag over the weekend.
Eres Aquarelle One-Piece Swimsuit
A chic swimsuit is a non-negotiable when it comes to a Labor Day beach getaway, and you simply can’t go wrong with one of Eres’ classic maillots, like this minimalist cream-toned number. Yes, this is a pricey one, but these are worth the investment—you’ll truly have this forever.
Beyond by Vera 1840 Sadie Bougainvillea
A cotton maxi dress is an end of summer essential, and this blue and white ruffled floral frock is a feminine and preppy option that’s perfect for those August and September evenings.
Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer
We’re still embracing a summer beauty routine, which means wearing as little makeup as possible to beat the heat. That includes skipping the foundation whenever possible, and instead bypassing any heavy bases and going straight to concealer. The new Makeup By Mario concealer does not disappoint, and offers medium coverage in a creamy, lightweight formula.
Loeffler Randall Neely Chocolate Bow Kitten-Heel Sandal
A delicate, ’90s-inspired low-heeled sandal is both timeless and on-trend, and instantly elevate any outfit. even though we’re not ready to bid adieu to summer just yet, the chocolate brown hue promises that you can wear these flattering and versatile mules into fall.
Naadam Cashmere Cable Knit Oversized Crewneck
It’s starting to cool down in the evenings, so don’t forget to bring along a sweater for those chillier moments, like this easy oversized cable knit from Naadam.
Chantecaille Wild Mustang Collection Lip Veil
That minimal makeup look we were talking about? Well, it wouldn’t be complete without a pinky-nude lipstick.
Poupette St. Barth Midi Dress Triny
Poupette’s breezy cotton dresses are summer wardrobe heroes; this particular midi is just as fitting as a beach cover-up as for a day or night out on the town.
Stags' Leap 2019 Limited Edition Reserve Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
If you’re lucky enough to have scored an invitation to a friend’s house for the long weekend, don’t forget to pick up a little something to thank your host for their hospitality—you never want to show up empty-handed. If your host is into vino, especially cabernet, bring along a delicious bottle of red, like this new limited edition reserve from the famed Stags’ Leap winery in Napa. It’s bold but not overly fruity, and if you’re lucky, they’ll want to open it up this weekend.
Vince Satin Midi-Skirt
Embrace the ’90s vibes with this silky slip skirt; pair it with a t-shirt and those open-toe sandals.
Krewe Alix Sunglasses
Block the rays with a unique pair of oval tortoiseshell shades.