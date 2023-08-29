Game, Set, Match: All the Celebrities at the 2023 U.S. Open

The 2023 U.S. Open is officially underway, marking the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year. The biggest stars in tennis are back at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and while you won’t want to look away from the on-court talent, who can resist taking a peek at all the celebrities flocking to Arthur Ashe Stadium to take in one of the most exciting sports events of the year?

From opening night to the finals, the U.S. Open never fails to bring a star-studded audience to Queens, New York, eager to take in the action and support their favorite players. While several major names on the tennis circuit are absent from the courts this year (including Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu ), the 143rd edition of the U.S. Open tennis tournament is sure to be one of the most thrilling Grand Slams yet, thanks to players including Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe and Caroline Wozniacki.

The 2023 U.S. Open will run from August 28 through September 10, expect to see plenty of excitement both on and off the court, as A-list spectators descend upon Arthur Ashe Stadium. Below, see the best pictures of all your favorite celebs attending the U.S. Open.

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama

Vera Wang and Anna Wintour

Katie Couric and John Molner

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

Maria Sharapova

Lindsey Vonn