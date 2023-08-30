All the Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments from the 2023 Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival is always one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, and the 2023 line-up just might be one of the best ever, with buzzy movies including Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro and David Fincher’s The Killer set to make their world premiere.

While the glitzy film festival typically draws a glamorous array of A-listers to Lido, all of whom grace the red carpet in their sartorial best, this year is looking a little different amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Even so, the 80th annual Venice Film Festival is moving forward, and several actors and filmmakers have received waivers from the union allowing them to attend.

That said, you can still expect to see plenty of dazzling red carpet moments at this year’s extravaganza, which takes place from August 30 through September 9. Below, see all the best red carpet fashion from the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

Laura Poitras

Charlotte Rampling and Liliana Cavani

Toni Garrn

in Alberta Ferretti

Bianca Brandolini D’Adda

Alice Diop

Bianca Balti

Madisin Rian

in Giorgio Armani

Caterina Murino

in Armani Privé

Francesca Inaudi

in Vivienne Westwood