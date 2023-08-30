Lifestyle

All the Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments from the 2023 Venice Film Festival

See all the most exciting sartorial moments from the 80th Venice Film Festival.

Opening Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival
The 80th Venice International Film Festival is upon us. Getty Images

The Venice Film Festival is always one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, and the 2023 line-up just might be one of the best ever, with buzzy movies including Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro and David Fincher’s The Killer set to make their world premiere.

While the glitzy film festival typically draws a glamorous array of A-listers to Lido, all of whom grace the red carpet in their sartorial best, this year is looking a little different amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Even so, the 80th annual Venice Film Festival is moving forward, and several actors and filmmakers have received waivers from the union allowing them to attend.

That said, you can still expect to see plenty of dazzling red carpet moments at this year’s extravaganza, which takes place from August 30 through September 9. Below, see all the best red carpet fashion from the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

Opening Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival
Laura Poitras. WireImage

Laura Poitras

Opening Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival
Charlotte Rampling and Liliana Cavani. Getty Images

Charlotte Rampling and Liliana Cavani

Opening Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival
Toni Garrn. WireImage

Toni Garrn

in Alberta Ferretti 

Opening Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival
Bianca Brandolini D’Adda. WireImage

Bianca Brandolini D’Adda

Opening Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival
Alice Diop. WireImage

Alice Diop

Opening Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival
Bianca Balti. WireImage

Bianca Balti

Opening Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival
Madisin Rian. Getty Images

Madisin Rian

in Giorgio Armani

Opening Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival
Caterina Murino. WireImage

Caterina Murino

in Armani Privé

"L'Ordine Del Tempo (The Order Of Time)" Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival
Francesca Inaudi. WireImage

Francesca Inaudi

in Vivienne Westwood

"L'Ordine Del Tempo (The Order Of Time)" Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival
Valentina Cervi. WireImage

Valentina Cervi

