What to Watch on Streaming This Week: August 4-10

Favorite shows, recent hits and multiple miniseries make up the most interesting new titles on streaming this week. Whether you’re in the mood for a riotously funny comedy or a moody drama, this week has you covered.

Ugly Betty

If watching Barbie reminded you how great America Ferrera is, then you’re in luck. The actress’ hit television show, Ugly Betty, has arrived on Netflix (NFLX) in its entirety. Ferrera stars as Betty, a young Mexican American woman whose passion for journalism gets her into the door of one of New York’s largest publications—as the personal assistant to the owner’s womanizing son, the new editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine. Ferrera won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her work, and it’s no wonder why. All four seasons of Ugly Betty became available to stream at the start of the month.





Painkiller

Following in the footsteps of the award-winning series Dopesick is Painkiller, a new limited series focused on the origins of the opioid crisis that continues to plague this country. Produced in part by the showrunner behind Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, the show delves into some of the shadowy decisions made by Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, as well as the devastating effect that their miraculous meds had on countless people. The series stars Matthew Broderick as the particularly infamous Richard Sackler, while Uzo Aduba plays a determined federal investigator. Painkiller premieres Thursday, August 10th.

Game Night

Few comedies in recent years have been as memorable and genuinely funny as Game Night. From the team behind the recent Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, this movie takes a similarly irreverent approach to some classic forms of fun and games. Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star as a game-obsessed couple who get entangled in a plot that goes beyond Jenga blocks and charades clues thanks to a conniving family member (Kyle Chandler). Aside from the fun shenanigans and the expert comedy, the movie boasts a standout deadpan performance from Jesse Plemons. Game Night streams starting Friday, August 4th.





Only Murders in the Building

Every season of Hulu’s hit true-crime satire begins with one murder and ends in another, and that pattern repeats itself once more. Now in its third season, Only Murders in the Building has become a welcome show on streaming, thanks to the affable camaraderie of its leads Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. This time around, the murder mystery podcasters must sleuth out what happened to theater actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) on opening night. Could it have been his co-stars, played by the likes of Ashley Park and Meryl Streep? Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building premieres Tuesday, August 8th.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Sigourney Weaver and Alycia Debnam-Carey star in this new Australia-set miniseries. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart comes from the novel of the same name, which focuses on a girl named Alice who goes to live with her grandmother, June, after a family tragedy. Their shared family history is difficult, complicated by the abuse Alice suffered as a child. She’s hardly the only one at June’s farm, though; the older woman has long treated her home as a sanctuary for women, though not all of them find the answers they need there. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart premieres Friday, August 4th.





Bones and All

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell star as a pair of cannibalistic star-crossed lovers in Luca Gudagnino’s Bones and All. It may sound schlocky, but the movie ends up disarmingly romantic and profound—both in spite of and because of its gory subject matter. Both Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) have been cast out and marginalized by society for their tastes, leading the two young people on a road trip across Reagan’s America, circa 1988. Along the way, they encounter other “eaters” like them (including a go-for-broke Mark Rylance) and well-kept family secrets. Bones and All streams starting Tuesday, August 8th.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Fans of both basketball and ‘80s period pieces are in luck, as this week marks the return of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. This time around, owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) has his aims set higher than last season, with his eyes on another NBA Championship win—against the rival Boston Celtics. Several familiar faces return to play familiar names, with Jason Clarke playing former player Jerry West, Adrien Brody serving as Lakers coach Pat Riley, and breakout Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson. Season 2 of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres Sunday, August 6th.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

One of the biggest movies of the year is headed down Rainbow Road and onto streaming. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was an unexpected success, not only because of its video game origins but due to its questionable casting and lackluster first teaser. That said, any skepticism was blown away by the movie’s massive box office return, along with Jack Black’s tour de force voice performance as Bowser. The rest of the ensemble includes the vocal talents of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key and Seth Rogen. The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered on streaming earlier this week.

