What to Watch on Streaming This Week: September 1-7

Kick-ass action and comedy meets a couple of awards season favorites this week on streaming. Also, Max has made a pop-up deal with AMC+, meaning that some exclusive series will be available on the platform for a limited time—several of those will be highlighted in the coming weeks.

What to watch on Netflix

Up in the Air

A sharp comedy with a confident edge that still manages to tell a deeply human story, Up in the Air sees everyone involved at their best. Jason Reitman directs George Clooney as a hotshot HR consultant whose job takes him around the country to assist companies with downsizing—essentially, he’s the guy you hire when you need to conduct a mass firing. He lives out of his suitcase, by the seat of his pants, and he’s happy to encounter another professional with the same mentality (Vera Farmiga). However, his worldview gets shaken up by a new recruit (Anna Kendrick). Up in the Air streams starting Friday, September 1st.

What to watch on Hulu

The Menu

One of last year’s most delectable hits is making a reservation at Hulu. The Menu stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a date night duo set to enjoy an upscale dining experience at an exclusive restaurant-slash-private island run by a celebrity chef (Ralph Fiennes). However, this pretentious dinner quickly devolves for the privileged patrons as the kitchen’s “eat the rich” mentality emerges. With the film coming from Succession director Mark Mylod, you can be sure this darkly comic thriller has the right idea of how to portray the pride and the pitfalls of the wealthy. The Menu streams starting Sunday, September 3rd. Read our review here.

What to watch on Amazon

The Wheel of Time

Who doesn’t love disappearing into a world of high fantasy, filled with treacherous magic, cursed weapons and dastardly creatures? The Wheel of Time brought all of that and more to audiences in 2021, and the massive series returns for Season 2 this week. The show follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), one of the select few who’s capable of channeling the mystical power that keeps time on its axle. She’s on the hunt for one of the universe’s first forms of evil, which still threatens the world despite a valiant defense last season. Season 2 of The Wheel of Time premieres Friday, September 1st.

Red Eye

With a cast made up of Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy and Brian Cox, Red Eye has aged like fine (red) wine. The late Wes Craven directs this tight psychological thriller, confining the horror to a single set of seats on a late-night plane to Florida. McAdams stars as Lisa, a hotel manager whose resort is expecting some very important guests; Murphy plays Jackson, a man who’s part of an organization determined to take down those guests. Though the film starts with a charming airport meet-cute, things take a turn for the sinister as Jackson threatens his in-flight friend. Red Eye starts streaming Friday, September 1st.

What to watch on Max

Killing Eve

One of the biggest AMC+ transplants comes in the form of the Emmy-winning series Killing Eve. Sandra Oh stars as Eve, an agent in an undercover MI6 division who gets wrapped up in a case involving an international assassin extraordinaire known as Villanelle. Jodie Comer’s turn as the unhinged villainess is equal parts thrilling and chilling, as both she and Oh’s agent become inextricably linked. What starts as a case file obsession gradually morphs into something much more personal, with their twisted relationship anchoring the show. All four seasons of Killing Eve will be available to stream starting Friday, September 1st.

Spy

Melissa McCarthy gives one of her all-time best comedic performances in Paul Feig’s satirical espionage flick, Spy. The actress stars as Susan Cooper, a CIA operative whose time at the agency has always been spent behind a desk, managing field agents like the aptly-named Bradley Fine (Jude Law). But when one of Fine’s missions goes awry, Susan must jump headfirst into the field and face a bevy of bad guys. The ensemble cast is hilarious, featuring a parodic performance by Jason Statham, a very posh Rose Byrne and a delightfully dry Allison Janney. Spy starts streaming Friday, September 1st.

What to watch on Peacock

John Wick

Pulse-pounding action awaits viewers thanks to the John Wick series, which is returning to Peacock. Keanu Reeves saw a career resurgence for the ages as he took on the titular role, playing a retired hitman who breaks back into the business after an upstart heir to the mob boss throne takes things too far. As the bodies pile up across the movies, an intricate underground world is revealed, and John must call upon all of his skills and allies to make it out alive. Suffice it to say, Reeves absolutely kills it. The first three John Wick films stream starting Friday, September 1st.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.