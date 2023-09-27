Arizona is a diverse desert oasis that has world-class spas, renowned resorts and one-of-a-kind hiking trails. This beautiful state is also home to vortex sites in places like Sedona, making it a popular destination for spiritual renewal and wellness. Looking to go off the grid as you reset and restore? The red rock landscape and unique cacti provide the ideal backdrop for healing your mind, body and soul. From Scottsdale to Sedona, these are the best Arizona hotels for a wellness escape.

37220 Mule Train Rd, Carefree, AZ 85377

Considering it’s located in a town called Carefree, visitors can expect a relaxed and restorative experience at CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa. Every stay at Civana includes access to a daily array of activities that range from fitness to metaphysical. Start your day with meditation before embarking on an adventurous schedule of aerial yoga, hiking, swimming and sound healing. There are also two on-site dining options, ensuring that you can nourish your body with healthy foods like smoothies, sustainable seafood and farm-to-table produce. You can even treat yourself to a glass of wine at Terra after a long day of health and wellness.

301 L’Auberge Ln, Sedona, AZ 86336

Between the picturesque red rocks and the cozy cottages along the river, L’Auberge is one of the best places for a spiritual escape in Sedona. Explore a treatment from the Paths of Possibilities collection, followed by a guided experience like reiki, yoga or holistic energy work. You’ll also be treated to a mindful lunch in conclusion with your spa day. Though the spa is a must-do, L’Auberge de Sedona also offers plenty of inspiring activities like chakra sound healing, bracelet making, art classes and tarot card readings. End the day with the chef’s tasting menu and wine pairing at Cress on Oak Creek.

5050 N Castle Hot Springs Rd, Morristown, AZ 85342

The towering palm trees and mountainous desert landscape make Castle Hot Springs a true oasis in the heart of the Sonoran Desert. As the name suggests, the hotel sits on natural hot springs that possess healing minerals like lithium, magnesium and bicarbonates. More active experiences include guided hikes, e-bike tours and rock climbing. At night, take in the night sky by stargazing with a professional astronomer and telescope. The spacious lawn is also home to fun games like bocce and pickleball, making it easy to break a sweat before cooling off at the spa.

5700 E McDonald Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney’s Resort & Spa allows you to escape in style. Located in Scottsdale, this renowned resort sits on 53 acres of land, providing guests with plenty of space to find seclusion and intimacy. The mountain views from the pool never get old, setting the scene for a poolside feast of margaritas and fish tacos. The world-class spa utilizes both indoor and outdoor space, and you’re able to enjoy the zen meditation garden and reflection pond in between treatments. The coconut sumatra body treatment leaves the skin hydrated and feeling silky smooth, while the lymphatic massage rids the body of toxins and regulates the nervous system.

5000 East, E Vía Estancia Miraval, Tucson, AZ 85739

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa is one of the best-known wellness resorts in the country. If you want to enjoy all of the amenities without limitation, consider booking the Miraval Unlimited Package. In addition to a nightly $175 resort credit that can be used at the spa, you also get unlimited access to restaurants, activities and complimentary shuttle transfers. Spend your vacation getting in tune with yourself as you attend wellness lectures, partake in group fitness classes or meditate. The spa-inspired rooms also provide a sense of calm as you relax in the evenings and start each day with intention.

6114 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Looking for a more modern take on wellness? The Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows boasts a contemporary setting with stylish decor, private bungalows and premium dining. The onsite restaurant, Weft + Warp, serves some of the best cuisine in Scottsdale. The impressive wine list pairs perfectly with Mediterranean-inspired dishes ranging from hand-made pastas to a zesty branzino. Enjoy the evening breeze as you sip on a prickly pear margarita next to a firepit that overlooks the massive swimming pool. The Palo Verde Spa also has its own private, adults-only pool along with a lounge that has spectacular views of Camelback Mountain. Make your ideal blend of essential oils in the apothecary before unwinding in bliss with a personalized aromatherapy massage.