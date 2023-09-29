Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Former Beverly Hills Home Is on the Market for $85 Million

The former Beverly Hills home of actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman has hit the market for $85 million.

The 12-bedroom mansion, currently owned by Australian billionaire James Packer, was built in 1930, but has undergone significant renovations. Records show that Packer purchased the home in 2018 for nearly $65 million, and subsequently completed work on the property in the years since.

DeVito and Perlman owned the home for nearly 20 years, before offloading it in 2015, per the Wall Street Journal. More recently, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rented out the home.

“This property sells itself with its private location at the end of a cul-de-sac, gated with a large motor court and a huge, flat lawn, five structures including the main house, pool house/guesthouse, theater, accessory building and garden suites,” Coldwell Banker broker Jade Mills, who shares the listing for the home with The Agency broker Santiago Arana, told Observer.

The 24,325-square-foot home features a formal entrance with a view of the sprawling 1.2-acre grounds.

Inside, the eat-in chef’s kitchen is equipped with a built-in banquet and a large marble-topped island with breakfast bar seating. The adjacent family room offers a recently renovated bar, while the formal dining room has enough space to comfortably seat 12.

Five en-suite bedrooms are situated upstairs, including the primary bedroom, which is outfitted with two bathrooms, a fireplace and double closets. In addition, the bedroom touts a private balcony that overlooks the estate.

Elsewhere on the property, there’s a 5,000-square-foot theater with a mechanical wall that opens to an entertainment space, built during DeVito’s time in the house, according to the WSJ. It’s equipped with its own bar and game room, in addition to a Dolby sound system. A pair of bathrooms are available in the theater, as well as a dedicated wood-paneled cigar room and wine cellar.

Those are the details that take the home to another level, according to Mills. “Unique features like the rock-climbing wall in one of the bedrooms, lofts in two of the bedrooms, the office’s secret door leading to a bathroom, the spiral staircase from the movie theater structure leading to a cigar room and three car lifts in the garage all make this property stand apart,” she said.

Additional staff quarters are located throughout the property. Two bedrooms are available off the main house, and another pair are on the lower level of an additional, separate 2,800-square-foot building, which also has a large bedroom on the top floor with an en-suite bathroom and sauna. On the main floor, a large gym that overlooks the garden, plus a bar and a staff room with its own sauna.

That accessory building is attached to one of the property’s two garages, which accommodates six cars and includes three car lifts. An additional garage has space for two more autos.

Outside, the grounds features a pool with fountains, a spa and a 1,400-square-foot pool house with its own bedroom and living area, in addition to a kitchen and outdoor eating area, for al fresco dining.

The luxurious amenities make it easy to understand why the home has been so appealing as a base for a number of A-listers over the years. While Affleck and Lopez have since moved on (they’ve purchased a $61 million home elsewhere in Beverly Hills), perhaps another famous face will move into their former celeb-approved abode.