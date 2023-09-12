Jet Set: The Best Ballet Flats for Travel

Lifestyle

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A comfortable pair of shoes is key while traveling, and while a dependable sneaker is always smart, what about those times you want footwear that’s a bit chicer and more minimalist? That’s where the classic ballet flat comes into play. These ballerina-inspired shoes aren’t all made equal; certain ballet flats are much more comfortable shoes than others, and luckily, we’ve done the hard work for your and found the flats you’ll love to wear both on-the-go and to throw into your suitcase. From suede square-toe flats and metallic slip-ins to pointy-toe shoes and adorable Mary Janes, these are the best ballet flats for travel. 

The Best Women's Ballet Flats for Every Type of Traveler

The most comfortable ballet flats for travel.

  • black pointy toe ballet flat
    Rothy's.

    Rothy's The Point II Ballet Flats

    You simply can’t go wrong with Rothy’s ultra-comfy footwear for all your travel shoe needs. These particular slip-on pointy-toe flats are an updated version of the eco-friendly shoe brand’s beloved The Point shoe; they now have a roomier toebox, added elastic and sculpted outsoles. Plus, they’re machine-washable. These comfy flat shoes come in a ton of different color options, but the classic black go with absolutely everything.

    $155, Shop Now
  • gold pointy toe flats
    Birdies.

    Birdies The Goldfinch Ballet Flats

    Add a touch of metallic fun to your travel uniform with these comfortable gold flats. They have a more subtle pointed toe, and are made of premium Nappa leather. While Birdies is perhaps best known for their loafers, these flats are sure to be a hit. The no-slip rubber sole guarantees you won’t slide around, and these are ideal for extra arch support, with a seven-layer footbed. They come in a few different colorways and fabrics, including a soft suede, too.

    $130, Shop Now
  • Loeffler Randall Leonie Chocolate Leather Ballet Flat
    Loeffler Randall.

    Loeffler Randall Leonie Chocolate Leather Ballet Flat

    Bring a ladylike yet comfortable look to your on-the-go ensemble with these oh-so-soft Italian calf leather flats. These Mary Jame ballet flats have an almond toe, complete with an elastic bridge strap and feminine bow. The padded footbed adds an extra dose of cushioning and comfort. The chic chocolate brown hue is just *chef’s kiss.*

    $250, Shop Now
  • white ballet flats
    Everlane.

    Everlane The Day Glove Flat

    These minimalist ballerina flats are made of a supple soft leather that seamlessly molds to your foot, with extra comfort features including side vents, a cushioned insole and a rubber sole.

    $135, Shop Now
  • Margaux.

    Margaux the Demi Flat

    Margaux’s black suede flats have a polished, structured look, but also happen to be extra comfy, thanks to a cushioned footbed. Plus, they come in multiple widths, for a perfect fit whether you have narrow feet or wide feet.

    $225, Shop Now
  • Vionic.

    Vionic Women's Vionic Joseline Mary Jane

    For a comfortable pair of walking shoes that don’t skimp on style, consider these practical Mary Jane-style ballet flats, with a leather upper and rounded toe.

    $119.95, Shop Now
  • M. Gemi.

    M. Gemi The Danza

    M. Gemi’s flats are perfect for those that want a bit of extra height, as the hidden wedge provides a lift. Handmade in Italy, these ballet flats have a square toe and leather sole.

    $248, Shop Now
