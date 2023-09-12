Jet Set: The Best Ballet Flats for Travel

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A comfortable pair of shoes is key while traveling, and while a dependable sneaker is always smart, what about those times you want footwear that’s a bit chicer and more minimalist? That’s where the classic ballet flat comes into play. These ballerina-inspired shoes aren’t all made equal; certain ballet flats are much more comfortable shoes than others, and luckily, we’ve done the hard work for your and found the flats you’ll love to wear both on-the-go and to throw into your suitcase. From suede square-toe flats and metallic slip-ins to pointy-toe shoes and adorable Mary Janes, these are the best ballet flats for travel.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Women's Ballet Flats for Every Type of Traveler
The most comfortable ballet flats for travel.
-
Rothy's The Point II Ballet Flats
You simply can’t go wrong with Rothy’s ultra-comfy footwear for all your travel shoe needs. These particular slip-on pointy-toe flats are an updated version of the eco-friendly shoe brand’s beloved The Point shoe; they now have a roomier toebox, added elastic and sculpted outsoles. Plus, they’re machine-washable. These comfy flat shoes come in a ton of different color options, but the classic black go with absolutely everything.
-
Birdies The Goldfinch Ballet Flats
Add a touch of metallic fun to your travel uniform with these comfortable gold flats. They have a more subtle pointed toe, and are made of premium Nappa leather. While Birdies is perhaps best known for their loafers, these flats are sure to be a hit. The no-slip rubber sole guarantees you won’t slide around, and these are ideal for extra arch support, with a seven-layer footbed. They come in a few different colorways and fabrics, including a soft suede, too.
-
Loeffler Randall Leonie Chocolate Leather Ballet Flat
Bring a ladylike yet comfortable look to your on-the-go ensemble with these oh-so-soft Italian calf leather flats. These Mary Jame ballet flats have an almond toe, complete with an elastic bridge strap and feminine bow. The padded footbed adds an extra dose of cushioning and comfort. The chic chocolate brown hue is just *chef’s kiss.*
-
Everlane The Day Glove Flat
These minimalist ballerina flats are made of a supple soft leather that seamlessly molds to your foot, with extra comfort features including side vents, a cushioned insole and a rubber sole.
-
Margaux the Demi Flat
Margaux’s black suede flats have a polished, structured look, but also happen to be extra comfy, thanks to a cushioned footbed. Plus, they come in multiple widths, for a perfect fit whether you have narrow feet or wide feet.
-
Vionic Women's Vionic Joseline Mary Jane
For a comfortable pair of walking shoes that don’t skimp on style, consider these practical Mary Jane-style ballet flats, with a leather upper and rounded toe.
-
M. Gemi The Danza
M. Gemi’s flats are perfect for those that want a bit of extra height, as the hidden wedge provides a lift. Handmade in Italy, these ballet flats have a square toe and leather sole.