Home Set: The Best Flannel Shirts for Fall

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Fall is just around the corner, and as temperatures start to drop, it’s time to start prepping your autumn wardrobe. A cozy flannel shirt is perfect for this time of year, whether you want to wear it by itself or go for a layered look. From the softest button-ups and cozy flannel shirts to classic fits and colorful plaids, these are the best flannels we’re loving and coveting right now.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.