Home Set: The Best Flannel Shirts for Fall

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Fall is just around the corner, and as temperatures start to drop, it’s time to start prepping your autumn wardrobe. A cozy flannel shirt is perfect for this time of year, whether you want to wear it by itself or go for a layered look. From the softest button-ups and cozy flannel shirts to classic fits and colorful plaids, these are the best flannels we’re loving and coveting right now.
The Best Flannel Shirts
The best women’s flannel shirts for fall.
Frank & Eileen Relaxed Button-Up Shirt
A classic navy and deep green plaid long-sleeve flannel is a classic option you’ll wear time and time again. This particular relaxed fit button-down shirt is made of high-quality 100 percent cotton, for an ultra-comfy and effortlessly cozy flannel look.
Rails Angelica Shirt Natural Marine Pink
For a more feminine take on the classic plaid flannel shirt, consider this lightweight number, which has slightly puffed sleeves and shirring at the cuffs. It comes in a few different color options, but the pink, blue and white combination here adds a fun and unexpected touch.
Everlane The Classic Cotton Flannel Shirt
Flannels don’t *have* to feature a plaid pattern. If you prefer a solid color, look no further than Everlane’s tan midweight flannel button-up, which front chest pockets and an oversized fit that’s perfect for layering.
Madewell Flannel Long-Sleeve Boxy Shirt in Herringbone
You can’t go wrong with a classic flannel shirt like this Madewell button-up, with a patch pocket, drop shoulders and relaxed, oversized fit.
Faherty Surf Flannel Overshirt
For a flannel that’s heavier than a classic button-down but lighter than the still-trendy shirt jacket (shacket, if you will), go for this breathable organic cotton flannel from Faherty. Throw it on over a t-shirt or long-sleeve shirt and pair it with leggings or jeans.
Outerknown Women's Blanket Shirt
Outerknown’s durable yet comfortable bestseller blanket shirt is composed of organic cotton twill, and is designed with travel in mind—it’s wrinkle-resistant, which is a major plus. It’s the ultimate layering piece, with a more heavyweight flannel (but not *too* thick) material.
R13 Frayed Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
Add a little edge to your look with this tartan-inspired flannel long-sleeved shirt, which features frayed edges for a deconstructed aesthetic.