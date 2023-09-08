It’s Time to Embrace the Riding Boot—Here’s How to Wear the Wardrobe Essential

Autumn is coming up, which means it’s officially time to stow away those sandals, maillots and all things linen and bring out your favorite cozy knits, textured trousers and those boots you’ve been missing for the past few months. A cool girl lace-up combat boot, classic Chelsea short boot and a sturdy lug sole ankle boot are always good options, but let’s not forget about the timeless allure of the riding boot.

The equestrian-inspired shoe might have origins in the horse girl arena, but has since firmly cemented its place within mainstream fashion. While an adoration of all things horseback riding isn’t a prerequisite for a love of the riding boot, the rise of the horse girl aesthetic has surely contributed to the ever-growing appeal of this particular shoe.

Riding boots are traditionally knee-high and made of leather, with a subtle, barely-there low block heel. You can’t go wrong with a classic black leather riding boot, but there are also plenty of more unexpected, high-fashion interpretations of the look, whether it’s a bold colorway, a unique embossed material or a dramatic heel. A riding boot adds an effortless elegance to any look; they’re preppy but no overly so, and bring a more put-together vibe to your ensemble. They’re a more classic and wearable option to the trending cowboy boot, though there are also plenty of western-inspired riding boots.

You can embrace the equestrian trend and pair the boots with your favorite denim and a tailored button-down shirt, throw them on with a feminine frock for a seamless transitional look, or wear them with tucked-in skinny jeans à la Kate Middleton and noted horse girl Gigi Hadid. Below, take a look at our favorite riding boots that you’ll want to add to your shopping cart ASAP.

