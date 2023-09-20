All the Stylish Sweater Dresses to Cozy Up in This Season

Sweater weather has finally arrived, which means it’s time to get all your favorite knits out of storage. There’s nothing wrong with a sweater and jeans (a timeless autumnal staple outfit!), but don’t forget about the cozy yet polished appeal of the sweater dress, because yes, it’s time to stow away those playful summer looks, but thanks to the sweater dress, you don’t have to bid adieu to frocks until next year.
Not only are sweater dresses ideal for transitional weather, but you can also wear them into the cooler months—just add a thick pair of tights and boots. A sweater dress is an outfit by itself, taking all the stress out of selecting coordinating separates and accessories, but you can still make the look your own, whether you want to dress it up with a heeled shoe and elegant coat, or go for a more casual vibe with sneakers or combat boots.
Sweater dresses come in countless silhouettes, materials and colors; it’s all about finding the style that works for you, whether you’re looking for a sumptuous cashmere turtleneck, a slinky body-skimming maxi, a preppy A-line number or even one with very on-trend cutouts. No matter how you prefer to style your sweater dress, you’ll find that it’s a fall and winter staple that you’ll turn to time and time again, for so many different occasions. Below, shop the best sweater dresses of the season.
Polo Ralph Lauren Cable Long Sleeve Wool & Cashmere Sweater Dress
This perfectly preppy luxe cable knit dress has a flirty fit-and-flare silhouette; pair it with your favorite riding boots for a classic daytime-to-nighttime look.
Vince Space Dye Print Dress
Add a pop of color to your cold weather wardrobe with this fuzzy alpaca-wool ankle-length crewneck long-sleeve sweater dress.
Reformation Odelia Cashmere Midi Dress
A sumptuous cashmere sleeveless sweater dress is always chic, but the turtleneck and slim fit really take this frock above and beyond.
Rails Mila Dress
This elegant yet cozy wool-blend sweater dress has a removable belt and size slits, for a versatile look you can dress up or down.
Brochu Walker The Looker Layered V-Neck Dress
This chic long-sleeve sweater dress is sure to be an immediate fall wardrobe staple. The attached shirt-style underlayer features a crisp collar at the neck and detail at the hem, with a cozy cashmere v-neck sweater for an academia-inspired look.
Charlie Holiday Kiara Mini Dress
A sparkly metallic long-sleeve knit mini, complete with bell sleeves and subtle back cutouts, is the answer to all your holiday dressing woes.
Staud Shoko Rib-Knit Striped Sweaterdress
Embrace fall colors and the colorblock trend in this button-down midi sweater dress.
Favorite Daughter The St. James Dress
The oversized silhouette and chunky turtleneck offset the length of this comfy mini sweater dress, which would look adorable with over-the-knee boots.
Ba&sh Medee Dress
You can’t go wrong with a classic black turtleneck oversized sweater dress; you can dress it up for a night out with heeled boots and a leather jacket, or pair it with tights and knee-high boots.
Simon Miller Espen Espen Off-The-Shoulder Sweater Dress
A unique neckline is a fun way to spice up the usual sweater dress aesthetic, like with this shoulder-baring hot pink knit dress.
Naadam FormFit Tube Dress
Sweater dresses don’t have to be ultra heavy, and yes, they can, indeed, be date night ensembles. Just look at this strapless ribbed knit sweater dress, made of a combination of cotton, naia and cashmere, with a fitted, almost bodycon silhouette. You can also pair it with a matching cardigan.
Good American Good American Ribbed Funnel-Neck Midi Dress
Keep it simple in this sleek black sweater dress, with a mock neck and ribbed texture.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Dress
This oatmeal-colored turtleneck dress is simple and sophisticated.
Retrofête Kylie Bandage Knit Dress
The minimalist aesthetic of this spaghetti-strap maxi sweater dress makes it super versatile, with endless outfit ideas.
Ser.o.ya Florence Sweater Dress
For a casual and bright option, look no further than this bold yellow cardigan-style button-down mini. You can wear it on its own or pair it with leggings, if you’re so inclined.