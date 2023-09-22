The Best Travel Backpacks for the Man on the Move

In a world where the digital reigns supreme, the humble backpack stands tall as the unsung hero of the modern man’s arsenal. A backpack isn’t just a glorified grocery bag for your MacBook and gym shorts—it’s a mobile man cave that cradles your ambitions and escapades, from the boardroom to the gym, and from there to the farthest corners of the globe.

Remember the exhilaration of choosing a new backpack for school? A top-notch travel backpack should evoke that same sense of invincibility, transcending its mere utilitarian function to become a symbol of a lifestyle. It embodies comfort, functionality and preparedness for the unexpected—an absolute must-have for any travel gear collection. From General Henry Merriam’s 1878 canvas and wood rucksack to today’s nylon wonders, the backpack has come a long way, thanks to pioneering innovators and brands like JanSport, which brought the accessory to the forefront in the ’70s and ’80s.

Fast forward to the present, and the travel backpack has become the go-to luggage alternative for the discerning gentleman who prefers the freedom of traveling light. Made from resilient materials like canvas, nylon, leather or suede, the best backpacks age gracefully, acquiring character over time. Their timeless design suits all ages and can be dressed up with a blazer and jeans for business travel or dressed down for a weekend escape. Black leather backpacks, in particular, lend a sophisticated edge to the trend and are a favorite among the fashion-savvy. When pairing leathers, strive for harmony—match black leather shoes with a black leather bag. However, a streamlined black backpack can stylishly offset a fall leather jacket.

From robust weatherproof packs to minimalist fashion-forward accessories, the backpacks listed below have been meticulously curated for their robust blend of style, functionality and durability. Elevate your backpack game, make a statement that aligns with your style and ambition and conquer the world.

