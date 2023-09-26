Jet Set: The Best Travel Pants

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A dependable pair of travel pants are a must for the true jet-setter, but finding the right style isn’t as easy as it looks. While a pair of jeans are not the move a long-haul flight, that doesn’t mean you have to give up fashion for function when it comes to travel clothing. There are plenty of comfortable yet chic travel pants in a variety of different styles, for every type of traveler in every kind of travel scenario, from road trips to red eyes. From wide-legged cashmere and classic black leggings to suede pull-ons and comfy joggers, these are the best travel pants we’re loving and coveting right now.
The Best Travel Pants for Women
Naadam Travel Cashmere Pant
Add a dose of comfy luxury to your cold weather travel ensemble with these high-waisted wide leg pants, in a sumptuous cashmere. These feature a wide elastic waistband and cozy fit. Oh, and they’re also machine washable, which is a major plus.
Michael Stars Susie Gauze Pant
For a more lightweight option that works in both hot weather and cooler weather, try these gauzy pants, made of 100 percent cotton for the ultimate lightweight and breathable travel ensemble. These are the epitome of versatility; they’re an easy and comfortable option while en route, but also look super chic when paired with either a matching button-down or a t-shirt on vacation.
Vuori Performance Jogger
These joggers are comfortable but not sloppy, thanks to a slim yet relaxed fit that keeps them out of disheveled sweatpants territory. The subtle cropped leg is actually quite flattering, and the pants also have moisture-wicking, quick-drying properties and are made of a ridiculously soft stretchy performance knit, with side pockets and drawstring waist.
Lululemon Align High-Rise Mini-Flared Pant Regular
A quality pair of leggings are a must for any worthy travel wardrobe, and these flared full-length Lululemon yoga pants are just as suitable for a travel day as for lounging or heading to a workout class. These are made of nylon and lycra for a super soft and lightweight fabric, with a functional back pocket and four-way stretch fabric.
Alo Yoga Airlift High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
A classic pair of black leggings are a must, and you can’t go wrong with these high-rise Alo pants, with a high-rise elastic waist band and a compressive, snug fit thanks to the spandex-nylon fabric. These are made to be ultra-flattering for all body types; the best-selling silhouette gives a sculpted, lifted and smoothed look.
Wardrobe.nyc Front Zip Legging
If you’re ready to splurge on a pair of timeless black leggings, check out Wardrobe.nyc’s high-quality take on the classic. While these have the look of a true pant, they have all the hallmarks and comfort of a legging. The front zippered pockets and lightweight, water-repellent fabric are practical yet chic, while the zippers at the outer legs allow you to adjust the silhouette to however you’re feeling that day.
Skims Cotton Jersey Straight Leg Pant
While Skims might be best known for their shapewear, Kim Kardashian’s brand also creates some pretty great basics, like these straight-leg comfy pants, which in a wide range of petite through plus sizes. They’re sure to become your new favorite travel pants.
Lysse Hi Waist Suede Legging 28" Inseam
Lysse leggings are ideal for those that want to be comfortable while en route, but don’t want to look like they’re wearing activewear or sloppy loungewear. These are oh-so-comfy and are technically leggings, but look like a sleek suede pant, with a concealed waistband and slim fit.
Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pant
These cult-favorite mid-rise Athleta pants are popular for good reason; they have all the best features of a high-quality travel pant, including a wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying fabrication that’s also rated UPF 50+ for extra sun protection. There are the expected front pockets, in addition to back zip pockets, in case you need to store any valuables.