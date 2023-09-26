Jet Set: The Best Travel Pants

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A dependable pair of travel pants are a must for the true jet-setter, but finding the right style isn’t as easy as it looks. While a pair of jeans are not the move a long-haul flight, that doesn’t mean you have to give up fashion for function when it comes to travel clothing. There are plenty of comfortable yet chic travel pants in a variety of different styles, for every type of traveler in every kind of travel scenario, from road trips to red eyes. From wide-legged cashmere and classic black leggings to suede pull-ons and comfy joggers, these are the best travel pants we’re loving and coveting right now.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.