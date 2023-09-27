8 Unique Red Wines to Enjoy as the Weather Cools Down

Every year, the cooling autumn air encourages outdoor fêtes to shift from summer barbecues, where crisp white wines and rosés are often preferred, to cozy indoor gatherings. Though it’s not an officially written rule (wine selection is subjective, after all), as the seasons change and the weather starts to cool, many of us tend to reach for a bottle of red.

“When fall hits, we instinctively move out of our summer mode of eating light, bright, acid-forward food and into richer, layered, slow-cooked meals like stews and braises,” Jamie Rubin, CS, an advanced sommelier and wine consultant at Southwark in Philadelphia, told Observer. “Similarly, where we once wanted gin, we want bourbon, and where we once craved bracing riesling and aromatic sauvignon blanc, we now want something deeper.”

Though cabernet from Napa, pinot noir from Sonoma and medium-bodied wines from France, Spain and Italy delight year-after-year, there are plenty of more under-the-radar wine regions that produce delightful reds that are drinkable with or without food. Take saperavi, a dry, red wine from the country of Georgia—a region that’s recognized as the birthplace of wine due to 8,000-year-old archaeological findings. Saperavi is one of Georgia’s 525 native grapes, with other popular red varieties inclusive of shavkapito, aleksandrouli and ojaleshi.

In Armenia, winemaking history dates back some 6,000 years, where indigenous varieties like areni and milagh are two prominently produced red wines.

From Georgia to Armenia and Croatia to Portugal, here are eight unique wines to sip as the weather gets cooler and we transition from white to red pours.

