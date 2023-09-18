The Best California Hotels for a Wellness Escape

In need of a relaxing escape on the Golden Coast? From beachside resorts to rejuvenating retreats in zen settings, California is home to several high-end hotels that cater to all things health and wellness. In addition to the standard massage or facial, several wellness-oriented hotels have made it their mission to offer relaxing activities like yoga, meditation and forest bathing. Whether you’re seeking a private weekend away with your significant other or a solo spa trip, locals and visitors alike will find a plethora of premier accommodations. Get ready to unwind in style at the best California hotels for a wellness getaway.

777 Deer Springs Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069

At Golden Door, transformation takes place from the inside out. This San Marcos resort is a true haven for health and wellness, offering more than 80 classes along with a zen ambiance that is designed to help you unwind as you prepare to bring balance to your mind, body and spirit. When it comes to the body, there are plenty of fitness classes to partake in along with more than 30 miles of hiking and walking trails. Since the resort sits on 600 acres of land, there is plenty of space to spread out and explore. Some of the more unique activities offered include archery, fencing and water aerobics. Once your body is taken care of, put your mind at ease by strolling through the bamboo forest, meditating by the koi pond or indulging in an Ayurvedic massage.

5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Escape the hustle and bustle of San Diego when you book a stay at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa. This five-star resort has private villas, a world-class spa and premier dining, allowing you to immerse yourself in a luxe vacation without leaving the property. The Mediterranean-inspired setting features colorful courtyards, peaceful fountains and a cozy pool surrounded by lush greenery. The Spa at Rancho Valencia takes wellness to a whole new level, where you can sip on an organic green juice on the beautiful veranda as you wait for your treatment. You can also break a sweat in the modern fitness center by taking a yoga or pilates class, before booking a poolside cabana.

22701 S Pelican Hill Rd, Newport Coast, CA 92657

The Resort at Pelican Hill is an Italian-inspired oasis located on the pristine coastline of Newport Beach. This sprawling resort sits on more than 500 acres of land, and offers some of the most picturesque views in all of Orange County. The massive pool is the ultimate place to catch some sun while lounging with your favorite book in hand. If golf is your game, the 36-hole oceanside course is the perfect place to escape for a couple of hours before heading down to Crystal Cove Beach to watch the sunset. However, the spa’s Acqua Colonnades are where you’ll want to detox and refresh before getting a full-body treatment. Sweat it out in the herbal steam rooms and soak in the saltwater tubs so that you can glow from the inside out.

13540 Arnold Dr, Glen Ellen, CA 95442

Located in the quiet village of Glen Ellen in Sonoma, Gaige House provides guests with an intimate and zen escape. The contemporary, Asian-inspired ambiance sets the scene for a restorative and reflective vacation. Since there are only 23 guest rooms on the property, there is a sense of exclusivity and privacy. The Ryokan Zen suites boast everything from deep soaking granite tubs to a zen rock garden, but each room has its own charm with a modern and artistic appeal. Enjoy the daily afternoon wine hour for complimentary vino and bites after spending the day at the spa. Your stay also includes Gaige House’s signature breakfast, so that you can start your day on a healthy foot before lounging by the pool or meditating in the garden.

47900 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920

Post Ranch Inn is the ultimate place to take in the breathtaking Big Sur coastline. This modern hotel sits on a cliff just above the Pacific Ocean, showcasing unparalleled views and a serene setting that is unmatched on California’s northern coast. If you’re hoping to spend your wellness weekend reconnecting with nature, Post Ranch Inn offers several complimentary activities such as guided nature walks, morning yoga, forest bathing and sound bath meditations. There are also three different pools; the lap pool is perfect for exercising, while the jade pool and meditation pool both boast beautiful ocean views. Best of all, these one-of-a-kind infinity pools are heated, allowing you to use them throughout the entire year. Of course, you can always hit the spa for a soothing aromatherapy massage or a customized therapeutic massage, as well.