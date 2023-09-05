How to Spend a Long Weekend in Hudson, New York 

If you’re debating where to go for a long weekend this fall, look no further than Hudson, New York. Whether you’re a nature lover and hardcore hiker or more of a consummate foodie and cocktails and boutique shopping type, the sweet town truly has something for everyone. It helps that it’s supremely walkable, making it an easy, quick getaway via Amtrak from New York City, which is especially helpful for those without cars. Before you book your next long weekend, check out the best spots to stay, the funkiest places to dine and the chicest shops to peruse.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Where to stay

302 Warren Street, Hudson, NY 12534

The Maker is a must-stay for Brooklynites visiting Hudson, who want a similarly hipster experience. The hotel was founded by Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg, who are also behind the beauty brand Fresh. The Maker occupies three distinct historic buildings (an 1800s carriage house, a Georgian mansion and a Greek Revival) and includes stunning fireplaces and stained glass throughout. More than 70 percent of the property’s décor is vintage, with other pieces upcycled or reproduced with help from local craftsmen, guaranteeing a unique stay for history buffs. There are 11 different room types, with prices ranging from $495 to $1,200 a night.

20 S Front St, Hudson, NY 12534

This historic property is composed of buildings built in 1930, which were completely renovated in 2015 by chef Kirby Farmer and his wife, Kristan, who are both still in charge of the hotel, which appeals to city folks looking to get away for the weekend, since it’s walking distance to all the local favorites. The property houses 15 unique rooms, with a variety of options depending on whether you’re traveling with your kids or looking for a romantic getaway.

Where to dine

757 Columbia St, Hudson, NY 12534

This popular spot doesn’t take reservations, but it’s well worth the wait. Called “America’s most delightfully unpredictable new restaurant” by Bon Appetit, the funky menu lives up to the hype, with options like pâté and a fried bologna sandwich . We don’t recommend bringing your vegetarian pal to Cafe Mutton, as this is definitely a meat-heavy restaurant.

302 Warren Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Even if you’re not staying at the vintage-inspired hotel, stop by the restaurant, which is in a glass conservatory and serves up dishes featuring local, seasonal ingredients. It’s the perfect spot to meet friends for brunch over the weekend or enjoy dinner surrounded by the lush greenery, plus you can take a peek at the hotel’s decor.

609 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534

Visit French restaurant Le Gamin Country for brunch for a Brooklyn-worthy hipster vibe, complete with walls covered in vintage signs. Whether you’re craving something classic like eggs Benedict or want to lean into the Parisian vibes with one of the many crepes, there’s something for everyone here. It’s cash-only, head to an ATM in advance.

60 S Front St, Hudson, NY 12534

Kitty’s is conveniently located right by the train, and your ride back to the city isn’t complete without the “traveling hash browns,” plus you’ll definitely want a breakfast sandwich to go. If you indulged a bit too much over the weekend, this will guarantee you’re feeling better by the time you arrive back in NYC. Even if you don’t have time to visit the restaurant, you can pick up delicious to-go food from the kitschy counter.

Where to shop

553 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534

Niki Chasin is the ultimate cool girl boutique in Hudson, and you’ll likely spot some of the designer’s chic, oversized, patterned wares on folks in town. The Hudson Valley shop is right on Warren Street, surrounded by other similarly hip stores. The Miami-born, New York-based designer is known for her cheeky, colorful creations, with a vintage vibe.

Door 21, 99 Front St, Hudson, NY 12534

Lots of weekend trippers venture to Hudson for the thriving antiques scene, and if you want to find everything you’re looking for in one place, try this 40,000-square-foot warehouse, stuffed full of goodies. This antique shop is the biggest in the northeast, and the size pretty much guarantees you’ll find a treasure. The store boasts every style and period of furniture, plus home decor and lighting fixtures sure to make your house shine. It’s easy to keep up with what’s new on Instagram and there’s worldwide shipping, so visitors won’t have to rent a U-Haul to take their finds home.

444 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534

This stunning shop offers naturally-dyed cotton pillows, blankets, wallpaper and other decor that you’ll immediately want to take back home. The store is light and airy, and allows visitors to customize many of the different designs. The organic cotton fabrics are block-printed in India using natural dyes, to guarantee vibrant, one-of-a-kind pieces.